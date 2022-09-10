Zac Efron talks about depression while trying to get toned body

the star of High School Music, Zac Efron, told in an interview about the depression he suffered from trying to stay healthy. The 34-year-old actor reported that the preparation was to act in Baywatch.

Zac Efron will forever be remembered as Troy Bolton, from the series High School Music, from Disney. But he later participated in other works such as Baywatch with the character Matt Brody.

During an interview with Men’s Health, Efron said he had to go through a heavy workout routine and stay muscular. As a result, he had serious emotional problems.

“I started to develop insomnia and fell into a really bad depression for a long time. I had a hard time stabilizing myself. They put it down to taking too many diuretics for a long time, and that messed something up,” he explained, saying he drank too little water during this period. “This look of Baywatch, I don’t know if this is really achievable. There is very little water on the skin. And that required Lasix (diuretic and antihypertensive medication), powerful diuretics, to get it” declares the actor who only after 6 months of the film started feeling better again. “So I don’t need to do this. I prefer to have 2 to 3 percent extra body fat”, confesses the actor that today it doesn’t matter to have more body fat than to live in that pressure for the perfect physique.

Baywatch was released in 2017 and portrays Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), a dedicated lifeguard who is training Matt Brody (Zac Efron). The two are surprised to discover a criminal conspiracy at the scene that could threaten the future of the bay.

Relive Zac Efron’s Career

Zachary David Alexander Efron, known as Zac Efron, was born in October 1987 in California and began his artistic career at age 11. His father was a musician and always encouraged him to play the guitar and take singing lessons. He was nominated by his teacher to sign up for the Broadway musical Gypsy. At the age of 15, in 2002, he participated in an episode of the series firefly and, from then on, he acted in other works such as PDoctor, The Guardian, in the movie Special Mission and in the series summerland. But it was like Troy Bolton in the trilogy High School Musical, from 2006 to 2008 that he marked his career. He dated his co-star Vanessa Hudgens for five years and broke up in 2010. After Disney's success, he played Link Larkin in the remake of hairspray and starred in the movie 17 again, which was a huge box office success in the United States.

