Zé Roberto closes the list for the World Cup, chooses Tainara and cuts Lorrayna – 09/09/2022

Coach José Roberto Guimarães defined this Friday (9) the squad that will defend the Brazilian women’s volleyball team at the World Cup, starting on September 23, in Holland and Poland. With a cut to make, he chose to leave out the opposite Lorrayna, who was vying for a spot with the almost eponymous Lorenne and Tainara.

The team had been training at Zé Roberto’s training center in Barueri (SP) and did its last activity this Friday morning. Now the group will have the weekend off to travel to Germany next week, where they will complete their preparation.

The coach initially called a group of 16 athletes, but the pointer Ana Cristina unexpectedly asked for a waiver. That left Zé Roberto with a lame cast, with four tips and three opposites, and with the possibility of cutting just one player.

It ended up being left for Lorrayna, 23, who played for Barueri last season and signed a contract with Bergamo, from Italy. With that, the opposite Lorenne, 26, who was in Japan and will play for a Russian team, and Tainara, 22, from Praia Clube, who played the VNL and can be considered the novelty, go to the World Cup. from the final list.

The other names in the call-up were already certain at the Worlds: lifters Macris and Roberta, opposite Kisy, tipsters Gabi, Rosamaria and Pri Daroit; center Carol, Carol Gattaz, Julia Kudiess and Lorena and liberos Nyeme and Natinha. It was with this base that Brazil reached the runner-up of the League of Nations.

Since July, however, the team has lost Ana Cristina, who asked for a waiver to present herself earlier to her club in Turkey, and Julia Bergmann, a striker who was the highlight of the team at VNL, but had already warned in advance that she would not play the to dedicate himself to his last year of university in the United States.

But the team was reinforced by Carol Gattaz, a veteran who was out for the entirety of the VNL and returns to the team in place of Diana, a center who underwent surgery to correct her jaw growth in June.