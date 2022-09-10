Zendaya’s Estimated Net Worth Will Give You Euphoria

Zendaya has come a long way from her Disney Channel days, earning millions for her acting and producing, as well as an Emmy Award for Euphoria. Though she started her career as a dancer and model for brands like Old Navy and Macy’s and catapulted to stardom on the Disney Channel television show In the rhythm, was his role as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 that undoubtedly made her a household name.

His film debut led to roles in The Greatest Show, subsequent Spider man sequels and the 2021 adaptation of Dune. At the same time, she also showcased her talents on the small screen as Rue in the HBO series. Euphoria, becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. With the series renewed for a third season and nominated for three 2022 Emmy Awards (including Actress in a Drama Series), here’s a breakdown of Zendaya’s net worth.

5 Ways Zendaya Can Make Millions

1. Film

After spending years on TV, Zendaya plunged into the film world with Spider-Man: Homecoming, becoming Tom Holland’s Spider-Man MJ. While her salary for the first two films she appeared in is not publicly available, her base salary for the 2021 blockbuster is estimated to be her base salary. Spider-Man: No Way Home was $2 million. With bonuses paid after it became a box office hit, she could have pocketed another $10 million.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For his small role in the 2022 Oscar winner DuneZendaya reportedly received $300,000 for her 7 minutes of screen time, according to Yahoo. She also appeared in the box office giant the greatest showmanindependent streaming Malcolm & Marie (which he also produced), and has lent his voice to animated films such as Duck Goose Duck, Smallfootand Space Jam: a new legacy.

She will also return as Chani for the second Dune installment, which should debut in 2023; director Denis Villeneuve said Variety that his role in this film will be more prominent.

2. Television

Zendaya started out in TV, spending years appearing in Disney Channel shows and movies. His big break came on the popular show In the rhythmwhich could have raised him $140,000, potentially over three seasons, though Stop estimates that it is actually a sum per season. EntityMag also estimates how much the actor and singer was paid for shows like PrankStars ($126,000) and KC in disguise ($200,000 per season), as well as made-for-TV movies such as enemies ($284,000) and Zapped (US$162,000).

Outside Disney, 16-year-old Zendaya competed in the sixteenth season of dancing with the stars. She placed second behind champion Kellie Pickler, and considering how long she lasted on the series, she could have earned anywhere between $125,000 and just under $300,000.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Zendaya’s career experienced a boom when she signed on to star in Euphoria, which became a critical and commercial success. In fact, it became HBO’s second most-watched show in nearly two decades, behind only War of Thrones. What the Emmy winner takes home per episode, or even per season, has not been confirmed by the network, but Stop estimates it to be at least $50,000 per episode, based on the fact that her co-star Sydney Sweeney earns approximately $26,000 per episode. Each episode reportedly costs $11 million to make, and seeing as how Zendaya’s net worth was pegged at just $5 million before the show’s premiere, it seems to have had a significant impact on her earnings.

3. Music

Early in her career, Zendaya followed in the footsteps of other Disney stars like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus, balancing TV and music careers at the same time, though she didn’t continue to focus on music like those who came before her. After appearing on several singles linked to shows and one-off compilations, she officially launched her music career with “Replay,” the lead single from her only album, the 2013 eponymous. Zendaya.

So far, Zendaya has reached the Billboard 200 album chart with Zendaya, which peaked at number 51. She appeared on the Hot 100 song chart with half a dozen songs, including “Replay,” which remains her only Top 40 hit. According to the RIAA, she moved 3.5 million songs. US singles only. She has over 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with several tracks that have amassed over 100 million plays. However, she is only credited as a songwriter on a few releases, which means the amount she is collecting in royalties from streaming platforms may be limited.

In addition to her own music production, Zendaya has recorded and released music for several of her film and TV projects. She scored a chart victory with her Zac Efron duet “Rewrite the Stars” from the greatest showmanwhich reached the Hot 100, while the soundtrack album on which it appears went straight to number one. She also shared songs from Euphoriasuch as “I’m Tired” with show composer Labrinth and “Elliot’s Song” with co-star Dominic Fike.

4. Projects

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a businesswoman, Zendaya has leveraged her talents and fame to launch a book and a few fashion ventures. In 2013, she released Between you and me: how to rock your teens, her first (and so far only) effort as an author. The money she earned from her writing was never revealed.

In 2015, she officially entered the apparel industry with her semi-self-titled Daya shoe line, which featured products ranging in price from $79 to $175. The following year, the brand expanded into apparel, producing more than one line. The company ended up closing, but it showed that she had an interest in fashion.

5. Endorsements

Over the more than a decade since she first appeared on Disney Channel, Zendaya has signed on to appear in advertisements and commercials for various companies, though what she was paid to lend her famous face and name to their products has never been shared. . She has starred in campaigns for Bulgari, Carmex, Chi Hair Care, CoverGirl, Lancôme, Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line, Tommy Hilfiger (Zendaya also designed several capsule collections for the brand), Squarespace (ICYMI, she starred in the Super Bowl commercial of 2022). ), Valentino and X-Out.

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

$20 MILLION

After more than a decade of filming TV shows and movies, appearing in a few ads, and even proving her talents in the music industry, Zendaya is worth $20 million, according to celebrity net worth. With Euphoria renewed for season 3 and the sequel to Dune underway, there’s no sign that the 2022 Emmy nominee is waning.