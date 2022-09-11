10 Movies That Were Made In Secret » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

RIPD it was one of the biggest box office bombs of the 21st century, which makes it strange that Universal not only gave the movie the green light, but actually filmed it. The film is apparently complete without ever having been announced and filmed in complete secrecy, but it is not the first film production that has been kept away from the general public. And sometimes secrets were even kept from the cast and crew.

Some lead actors filmed the entire movie without even knowing what it was. Between an alien invasion movie sequel, an epilogue to one of the biggest TV series of the 21st century and the most talked about comedy of recent years, these were Hollywood’s best kept secrets.

A Ghost Story (2017)

a ghost story the production was kept secret simply because writer-director David Lowery was afraid the film might have flopped and he might have a box office bomb on his hands. Lowery said collider“We intentionally didn’t tell a lot of people about it because we wanted to have the opportunity to fail. Do you know?”

While a ghost story sounds like a horror movie, it’s more of a romantic drama, but it feels like the final cut could have been any number of things. The film apparently came together in the editing, as, according to the movie stagethe director also noted, “I wanted to make something small and tiny and handmade. I still don’t know what it is, I’m kind of figuring it out.”

Under the Skin (2013)

under the skin is a creepy sci-fi movie about an alien disguised as a human woman, and she sends men to a different dimension after luring them to her van. The film takes place in different locations in Glasgow, Scotland such as nightclubs, shopping malls and public transport.

The filming of the movie was so secret that not even the actors knew they were in it. The characters found in Under the Skin are not actors themselves, but are real, random innocent people, and their genuine reactions were secretly filmed on hidden cameras. According to no film schoolwriter-director Jonathan Glazer even built his mini camera to secretly film scenes on location.

Before Midnight (2013)

While studios almost always announce which movies are on their schedule and which are going into production, there has been no such announcement with the romantic drama. Before midnightthe third film of Before trilogy. There was tons of speculation in 2013 about whether the movie would happen, as it had hit nine years since Before sunsetwho arrived nine years later before sunrise. According to gaming radarthe film was only revealed after filming ended, and that was after Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy denied it was happening.

It’s been nine years since Before midnightwhich means it’s time to Before fourquel Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like anyone involved is all that interested in doing so. According to screen crushdirector Richard Linklater thinks it may be too late for another Before movie. However, just as the actors did in the months leading up to the 2013 film, he may be making another quick one.

RIPD 2

The recent announcement of RIPD 2 is one of the most shocking movie news of 2022 as it is a sequel that no one was asking for or even wanted. The original 2013 movie was like Men in Black-lite, but it had none of the charms. And as a result, RIPD it sits at a measly 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, and even its star doesn’t like it. According to VarietyJeff Bridges remarked as politely as possible, “I was a little disappointed.”

Greening a sequel is a bold move on Universal’s part, as the original only made half of its inflated $150 million budget. However, the movie has its fans, as some Redditors believe the 2013 movie is one of the best non-Marvel comic book movies, so the sequel’s announcement will bring a smile to some people’s faces.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

While fans wait for a proper Cloverfield sequel, if the production of 10 Cloverfield Lane is anything to go by, Cloverfield 2 may have already been shot. It is revealed at the end of the 2016 film which takes place in the Cloverfield universe, and while it’s one of the worst-kept secrets of all time, the film’s production at least managed to stay under the radar.

According to colliderNobody knew the movie was being made as it was filmed under the codename Valenceand most of the crew had no idea they were doing the second Cloverfield movie too. The film also achieved the almost impossible, as the Cloverfield connection was kept a secret from the film’s star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was unaware it was a Cloverfield movie until a few days before the trailer is released.

The Way (2019)

Now Better call Saul has come to an end, it seems that the Breaking Bad universe is over. The universe is made up of two amazing TV series, but El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is often unfairly ignored. The film focuses on Jesse shortly after he escapes from Jack’s compound, and as the film is full of cameos, production was kept under wraps.

According to Daily Orange, the cast and crew went to great lengths to keep the production under the radar. An alibi was invented for Paul which explained that he was working on a small independent film, actors were taken to and from the set, and the view of locations was distorted by trucks. All of this came as a huge surprise to millions when the trailer randomly appeared on Netflix one day in 2019.

Escape from Tomorrow (2013)

Few people have heard of the 2013 film, as the story behind run away from tomorrow It’s more interesting than the movie itself. The black-and-white film is dark and depressing, and its themes are curiously contrasted by the fact that it is set in Disney World.

The movie was filmed entirely at Disney World without Disney’s permission, which was no easy feat, as the studio is extremely protective of its intellectual property and has a lot of security around the park. According to Los Angeles Timesthis was achieved by the actors only with digital copies of the script on their phones and using only digital cameras similar to those used by actual park visitors.

The Cove (2009)

Although not a feature film, the documentary the cove it was filmed in complete secrecy, and there is no other way it could have been done. The film is an exposition of how dolphins are treated in Japan and how they are shot by local fishermen in Taiji. According to Wiredthe filmmakers got creative in placing hidden cameras around the site to capture the cruelty.

The team camouflaged the cameras to look like pebbles and did such a good job that they had a hard time picking them up. Ironically, this is also how networks record footage of marine life and wildlife for programs like Planet Earth.

Borat: Subsequent Film (2020)

It’s amazing that after the massive success and popularity of the first film, Sacha Baron Cohen was able to bring the character back and remain completely unnoticed. Although there was a brief montage of people who recognized Kazakhstan’s fourth best news reporter at the beginning of Borat 2It’s amazing how few sightings of Borat were reported during the film’s production.

collider first broke the news that Cohen secretly filmed and edited the movie long after it was completed, which is all the more impressive given it was in the midst of the pandemic. And as the film features interviews with some big names, which aren’t exactly painted in the best light, it’s surprising they didn’t break the news and try to do some damage control ahead of the film’s release.

insane (2018)

Insane it’s far from the first movie to be shot entirely on an iPhone, but it’s still extremely impressive. However, what makes the film directed by Steven Soderbergh even more impressive is that, according to inverse, was filmed in complete secrecy. There’s no particular reason why it was filmed in secret, but it was even more surprising when the trailer was released online because of the big-name director who was at the helm.

Soderbergh has made great films in the past, such as from the ocean films, Contagion, and so many others, so it’s different from him to make a little iPhone movie. But it wasn’t surprising to some Redditors, as Soderbergh foreshadowed the film’s concept in a Reddit AMA when he gave the filming advice, “Get a script and an iPhone and start shooting. Serious.”