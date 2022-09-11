10 photos from “Babylon”, movie with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobbey Maguire

Paramount Pictures has released the first stills from the film. “Babylon”which includes names such as Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire in the cast. The images bring these and other actors, in addition to a photo of the director Damien Chazelle (from “La La Land”) backstage.

chazelle became the youngest Oscar winner for best director in 2017. He was 32 years old when he was awarded for the musical “La La Land”. The expectation for “Babylon” It is huge. Despite the Oscars, he hasn’t directed many films in recent years. There was only one: “The First Man” (2018).

“Babylon” is a film about Hollywood, focused on the transition from silent to talkies. The story takes place in Los Angeles in the 1920s and shows “ambition and unbridled excess, accompanying the rise and fall of characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in young Hollywood,” says the synopsis.

In addition to the names mentioned, the cast has Diego Calva, Lukas Haas, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Jean Smart, PJ Byrne, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

The premiere is scheduled for January in theaters.

Brad Pitt keeps a list of actors he doesn’t want to work with

Despite the beauty frozen in time, Brad Pitt is already a veteran of the seventh art. The actor, who was born in December 1963 and began his career in front of the cameras in 1987, has several films and awards under his belt; including a Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood“.

With so much experience, it is to be expected that he knows who are the best professionals to collaborate with – and he does! According to the website Tootabthe North American keeps a list with the names of actors he no longer wants to work with (including the reasons)!

The information was revealed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, during a recent interview. “He’s in a new chapter of his life I think“, opined the actor. Aaron acted with Brad in the movie “Bullet train“, which opened in theaters last week. “You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely never going to work with that person again.’ Brad also has this list: the ‘good’ list and the ‘shit’ list“, he added.