15 movies that will make your Sunday better

Photo: Aline Arruda/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
Airplane Mode – Netflix
The film tells the story of the young digital influencer Ana. Addicted to her cell phone, she’s the type who collects traffic incidents because she doesn’t let go of the device even while driving. One day, she gets into a car accident, ends up in the hospital and, as punishment, is sent to her grandfather Germano’s farm – without a phone, or social media. That’s right, total internet detox. Will Ana freak out? Starring Larissa Manoela and Erasmo Carlos, “Airplane mode” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
A Surprise Match – Netflix
A girl with no luck in love meets a crush on the internet who lives on the other side of the country and decides to surprise him for Christmas. But, upon arriving there, she discovers that she has been tricked. This romantic comedy shows her attempts to find love. Starring Nina Dobrev and Darren Barnet, “A Surprise Match” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Disclosure/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
The Week of My Life – Netflix
Will Hawkins is a rebellious teenager who faces a dilemma: whether to go to a detention center or to a religious camp. At camp, with the help of music, he makes new friends, falls in love with a girl and discovers the power of kindness, forgiveness and faith in the most unexpected place possible. Starring Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison,”The Week of My Life” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Michael Parmelee/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
Megaromantic – Netflix
Natalie is a young architect who strives to be recognized for her work. After a troubled encounter, she ends up being mugged, which leaves her unconscious. When she wakes up, she realizes that she has mysteriously ended up in a romantic comedy movie. Starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, “Megarromantic” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Boris Martin/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
Back to the Ball – Netflix
After having an accident while practicing a cheerleading stunt at school, a 37-year-old woman wakes up after 20 years in a coma. Awake, she decides to go back to high school, regain popular status, and get crowned prom queen. Starring Rebel Wilson and Alicia Silverstone, “Back to Prom” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
The Graduation Party – Netflix
Emma is a young lesbian who lives in a conservative town in Indiana, United States. She plans to take her girlfriend to the prom, but the school doesn’t allow the girl couple to attend the celebration and prefers to cancel the event. When she discovers the news on social media, a group of fading Broadway stars decide to help Emma and take advantage of the repercussion of the case to return to the spotlight. Starring James Corden, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, “The Graduation Party” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Gabriel Hennessey/Netflix (via Netflix Media Center)
The Princess and the Commoner – Netflix
On Christmas Eve, the wonderful Countess Margaret and the “ordinary” Stacy discover that they are practically identical and decide to switch places. With a little special help, Margaret ends up falling for Stacy’s handsome colleague, and Stacy has her heart set on Margaret’s prince fiancé. A perfect recipe for lots of confusion… and lots of fun! Starring Vanessa Hudgens, “The Princess and the Commoner” is available at Netflix.
Photo: Publicity/Amazon Studios (via Amazon Original Series & Movies Press Site)
Cinderella – Prime Video
Cinderella is a bold new musical take on the traditional story audiences grew up with. Our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than her world allows, but with the help of her Fado Madrinho she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Starring Camila Cabello and Billy Porter, “Cinderella” is available on Prime Video.
Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios (via Amazon Original Series & Movies Press Site)
A Prince in New York – Prime Video
Akeem and Semmi are back! In the lush and majestic country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem and his faithful confidant Semmi embark on a hilarious new adventure that takes them across the world from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began. . Sequel to the 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy, “A Prince in New York 2” is available on Prime Video.
Photo: David Lee/Amazon Studios (via Amazon Original Series & Movies Press Site)
Friends Forever – Prime Video
Dell Scott needs to get on with his life. He has recently been paroled, unemployed and unable to see his son. However, fate gives him the opportunity of a lifetime, taking care of a multi-millionaire named Phillip who is paralyzed from the waist down because of an accident. Starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, “Friends forever” is available on Prime Video.
Photo: Stella Carvalho/Globo Filmes (via globofilmes.globo.com)
Then the Crazy is Me – Prime Video
Young, intense and authentic, Dani just wanted to lead a normal life. But since childhood, she has been out of step with her world. While enchanting everyone with the talent that makes her a brilliant writer, she tries in every way to control her fears and constant anxiety attacks. Starring Débora Falabella and inspired by the work of Tati Bernardi, “After the Crazy Is Me” is available on Prime Video.
Photo: Mariana Vianna/Globo Filmes (via globofilmes.globo.com)
Eduardo and Monica – Globoplay
A love story that rocked many generations, the music composed by Renato Russo is now a movie. The romance of a very different couple, but born for each other, comes to thrill young people of all ages. Starring Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone, “Eduardo and Monica” is available on Globoplay.
Photo: Publicity/Globo Filmes (via globofilmes.globo.com)
I’m Ryca! 2 – Globoplay
Selminha (Samantha Schmütz) is back! And now she is rich, spendthrift, pays more for everything she wants and can. When a namesake appears in her life and places herself as the legitimate heir, the bonanza ends. His assets are now frozen and his only source of income is the one that justice grants him until the case is resolved: a minimum wage per month. But Selminha no longer knows how to live in bankruptcy… and that’s when the confusion starts! Starring Samantha Schmütz, “I’m Ryca! two” is available on Globoplay.
Photo: Publicity/Globo Filmes (via globofilmes.globo.com)
My Life on Mars – Globoplay
Fernanda leads a seemingly perfect life alongside Tom, her husband and the father of little Joana. Aníbal, his partner and inseparable friend, is the one who has the difficult task of using humor to relieve tension when wear and tear begins to affect the long-awaited wedding. Starring Monica Martelli, Paulo Gustavo and Marcos Palmeira, “My Life on Mars” is available on Globoplay.
Photo: Publicity/Globo Filmes (via globofilmes.globo.com)
My Mother is a Play 3 – Globoplay
In this irresistible comedy, Dona Hermínia, an unforgettable character by Paulo Gustavo, will have to hold back her emotion to deal with a new life scenario: the pregnancy of her daughter Marcelina, and the marriage of her son Juliano. To complete the confusion, Carlos Alberto, her ex-husband, who was always around, now decides to get even closer. With Mariana Xavier, Rodrigo Pandolfo and Herson Capri, In “My Mother Is a Piece 3” is available on Globoplay.