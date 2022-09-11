15 movies that will make your Sunday better

Photo: Publicity/Globo Filmes (via globofilmes.globo.com)

I’m Ryca! 2 – Globoplay

Selminha (Samantha Schmütz) is back! And now she is rich, spendthrift, pays more for everything she wants and can. When a namesake appears in her life and places herself as the legitimate heir, the bonanza ends. His assets are now frozen and his only source of income is the one that justice grants him until the case is resolved: a minimum wage per month. But Selminha no longer knows how to live in bankruptcy… and that’s when the confusion starts! Starring Samantha Schmütz, “I’m Ryca! two” is available on Globoplay.