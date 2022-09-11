5 series with female protagonists to watch in September

It seems that that old habit of watching one episode a week has been working with the main streaming platforms. Even better when it happens with suspense series, like some listed here for you, or even with historical productions that need a little more time to absorb the content. What makes it all perfect? Hm, how about original productions with female protagonists?! Come see the highlights of September and don’t hesitate to press play:

Handmaid’s Tale

The award-winning North American series returns to streaming on September 18, with its 5th season. In it, June (Elisabeth Moss) struggles to rebuild her identity and life purpose after years of suffering under the authoritarian policies of the Republic of Gilead. Episodes are released weekly, always on Sundays, on Paramount+.

The Devil in Ohio

Another thriller series based on a bestseller – this, in this case, on the book by Daria Polatin –, the Netflix original production orbits the mystery behind Mae’s (Madeleine Arthur) past. She, who is a fugitive from a cult, appears in the life of psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel). With pity for the girl’s trauma and abandonment, the doctor welcomes her into her own home. The rest is up to her experience of watching the supernatural thriller and, sorry to say, inspired by real events.

independences

You know that story of the Independence of Brazil told from a Eurocentric perspective? So forget about it and play the new TV Cultura production. Created by Luiz Fernando Carvalho, the series is a reinterpretation of the moment, narrated by the characters placed on the sidelines. In other words, the sets of knowledge, cultures and subjectivities of women, blacks and indigenous people take the lead. And the diverse cast completes the relevance of the plot. It airs every Wednesday at 10 pm — if you miss an episode, you can watch it on the channel’s YouTube channel.

September mornings

Yes, we will finally have the continuation of Cassandra’s (Liniker) story, which made all of Brazil emotional in the first season, released in September 2021. For those who are not familiar with the script, the protagonist has her life (and expectations) turned upside down when she discovers she has a son, Gersinho (the young talent Gustavo Coelho) from a previous relationship. The new episodes bring unfoldings of this family drama with a taste of affection. Day 23 on Prime Video.

bad sisters

If you enjoyed marathoning the ups and downs of suburban life in Awaken Housewives or else become obsessed with the marital mysteries of Big Little Lies, you can start watching this original Apple TV+ series. The five Garvey sisters are those who have helped each other since childhood, “in joy and in sorrow”. It would be no different now, that one of them is in an abusive relationship. The question is how far can morals go to save her from so much emotional illness.