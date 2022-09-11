6 notebooks to use in college from R$ 1,838 | Which one to buy?

The notebook can be an essential tool during college, whether to carry out semester assignments or to fulfill the activities of online disciplines. Companies like Samsung, Dell, Philco, Asus, Acer and Lenovo offer models for prices that start at R$1,838, as is the case of Philco ‎PNB14.1AC14S128W10, which comes with an Intel Celeron processor and 4 GB of RAM.

Another highlight is the Samsung Book, which comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, a 256 GB SSD and is sold for approximately R$2,784. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has the Pentium Gold 7505 processor, comes with a 128 GB SSD for storage and is seen for values ​​from R$ 2,899. Here are six laptops for college use available in Brazil in 2022.

This model from Philco has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4 GB of RAM in the DDR3 standard, a 128 GB SSD for storage and a Windows 10 operating system. The notebook has an integrated video card and promises to meet basic tasks, such as college or office activities. It is available for values ​​from R$ 1,838.

Other features highlight that the notebook is 25 cm high, 33.5 cm wide and has a 14.1-inch screen, with Full HD resolution, which can be ideal for those who want to watch movies and series directly from their computer. On the Amazon website Philco’s model is rated 3.4 out of 5 stars and some buyers point out that the product meets their needs.

Pros: meets the basics

meets the basics Cons: model comes with DDR3 and non-DDR4 memory

The Asus E510MA-BR702X could be an option for those looking for an entry-level model. The notebook has an Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM in the DDR4 standard, 128 GB HDD for storage and Windows 11 operating system. Like the previous item, this one also comes with integrated video. The product is sold at prices starting from R$ 1,885.

According to the specifications, the model is 7 cm high, 29 cm wide and has a 15.6-inch screen, with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, ideal for watching content on streaming platforms. The notebook is rated 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and buyers note that it is fast and works well as a study tool.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: don’t have SSD

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 is another choice that can help with your study routine. The notebook comes equipped with an Intel Celeron N processor, 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, Windows 11 operating system and, unlike the Asus model, it has a 128 GB SSD for storage, which promises more speed in data reading. , when compared to a conventional HD. The item is seen for around R$1,979.

According to the manufacturer, the model has a compact format, 2 cm high, 36 cm wide and a 15.6-inch screen with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The notebook also comes with an HDMI input and three USB ports. Buyers rate the machine 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and highlight the SSD’s size and performance.

Pros: price into account when considering that it comes with SSD and modern operating system

price into account when considering that it comes with SSD and modern operating system Cons: some buyers have reported problems with little use time

The Acer NX.HRNAL.002 can be an alternative for those looking for more storage, as this model has a 1 TB HD. In addition, it also has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, an integrated graphics card and a Linux operating system. The model is available for from R$ 2,299.

Other specifications point out that the notebook is 1.9 cm high, 36.4 cm wide and has a 15.6-inch screen with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The product is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon and shoppers praise the design and the fact that the computer does basic tasks. However, some criticize the Linux operating system, which does not have compatibility with many applications.

Pros: although not SSD, HD allows storage of 1 TB

although not SSD, HD allows storage of 1 TB Cons: Linux operating system, which may not suit all user profiles

The Samsung Book 2 is yet another model that can help with college tasks. This notebook comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256 GB SSD for storage and a Windows 11 operating system. HD 1920 x 1080 pixels. The computer sells for approximately R$2,784.

The specifications point out that the notebook is 7 cm high and 30 cm wide, as well as having two USB 2.0 ports and a USB 3.0 port. On Amazon, the product is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, and buyers highlight the computer’s performance and say that it delivers what it promises. On the other hand, some report problems with constant reboots.

Pros: more powerful processor when compared to the other items on the list

more powerful processor when compared to the other items on the list Cons: some users point out constant rebooting issues

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a notebook that comes equipped with an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor, 128 GB SSD for storage, 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, but with the possibility of expansion to 16 GB and Windows 11 operating system. like all the models on this list, this one also comes with an integrated graphics card and promises to be efficient with basic tasks. The item is found at prices starting at R$ 2,899.

This model is 1.9 cm high, 35.85 cm wide and has a 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which can also serve those who like to watch movies and series on the computer. In addition, the product also comes with an HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port and three USB 3.2 ports. The product is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, and many shoppers rate the computer as a cost-effective option.

Pros: Full HD screen and the possibility of expanding the RAM memory to 16 GB

Full HD screen and the possibility of expanding the RAM memory to 16 GB Cons: high price

