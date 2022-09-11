A new quantum era is coming – 09/11/2022 – Álvaro Machado Dias

There is a consensus that our brain is the most beautiful and mysterious thing in the universe.

It’s the ball of the day. We enthusiastically highlight the false promises of the internet of thought and mistakenly take neuroscience as a central pillar of artificial intelligence.

We seem to be enamored with the slightly inflated expectations of this area of ​​focus of mine. This is the only way to understand how intelligent and well-educated people allow themselves to say things like “my brain felt”, “my brain knew” or “my brain decided”, even understanding that whoever felt, knew and decided is the I, an instance that emerges from the meeting of the brain with the world, a part subtracted from the reasoning as if it were unimportant.

It wasn’t always like that. Three to four generations ago, psychoanalysis won the West, but what really moved public opinion was physics. So, the atom was the one, beautiful and extravagant.

The notion that the universe does not work according to the laws of Newtonian mechanics, but as predicted by the theory of general relativity, had been demonstrated by Arthur Eddington and Frank Dyson, in an experiment conducted in Sobral, Ceará, in 1919.

In a kind of radical reversal of orientation, quantum mechanics advanced with surprising models and notions even for Einstein, who by the way won the Nobel in 1921 because of the photoelectric effect, part of the central framework of quantum mechanics.

The history of this area is one of serial counterintuitive predictions. Observation creates realities, whereas things can be in more than one place at once. The sleeve for rethinking everything that exists was immense and led to inventions of the laser caliber (1960) as well as paradigm shifts in areas such as philosophy and biology, where Schrödinger set precedents with his treatment of origin and of the workings of life (1944).

Quantum mechanics was the imaginary under the mathematical shell of the real. Its popularity was driven by new age people from 1975 onwards, who saw in the allegory of particles that are also waves a way to give ballast and cosmic depth to their commercial practices and strategies.

It didn’t take long for the first quantum gurus to appear, in addition, of course, to the first quantum theories of consciousness, whose greatest mystery would be to advance the subject without any mathematics.

This all naturally led to the exhaustion of public opinion. The biases arising from the appropriation by psychology of common sense have become a discredit on the ability of this branch of physics to produce value for those who inhabit the range of billions of atoms, while the issues that once inspired great debates have become taboo, as physicist Sean tells us. Carroll.

My hypothesis is that this is starting to change.

The confirmation of central predictions of quantum mechanics, the identification of quantum phenomena in environmental conditions and, above all, the development of technologies based on its principles suggest that a new quantum wave is forming and that it may turn out to be even bigger than the original one. For good and for bad. This is the quantum of everything hypothesis.

Paparazzi photographs the Quantico in Glasgow

Quantum mechanics has just over a hundred years of history and, together with general relativity, represents one of the two pillars for understanding what matter and energy are.

Among its most famous principles is that, at the atomic and subatomic level, indeterminacy sets the tone.

Things have no definite states. They are not just particles or energy, but wave functions that, in some situations, are more suited to the first notion and, in others, to the second.

Wave functions assume non-deterministic outcomes. An electron has a certain chance to spin up or down. While this spin is not gauged, the electron does have a little bit of both.

That is, it is not just that we do not know which of the two is its definitive spin, but that this knowledge arises from the collapse of the wave function produced by the spin record, which makes things work again in the classical way. Here is an explanation in 3 minutes.

Just as things can exist in this superposition state described above, they can also be entangled with each other. For example, recording the spin of electron A affects the recording of electron B’s spin, even if it is on the other side of the galaxy.

These principles are very well established from a mathematical point of view. What has been changing is the possibility of recording them experimentally and generating applications, even outside physics.

The notion that particles function like waves was introduced by Schrödinger in 1926. Despite being one of the most important equations of the 20th century, the debate regarding its descriptive role of fundamental properties of reality has never ceased.

Only in 2015, a group of physicists from the University of Queensland (Australia) managed to produce relevant evidence in favor of the wave function ontology, which also served to explain its collapse, raising even more the importance of uncertainty as a property of things. and quantum mechanics as the best possible replacement for classical mechanics.

In 2010, the first evidence that quantum entanglement applies to macroscopic objects was presented, but it was not until 2015 that the phenomenon was fully demonstrated in experimental terms. It took another four years for it to be possible to register a photo of it.

The following year, 15 trillion atoms were entangled and a fifth state of matter (Bose-Einstein condensate) was demonstrated. This condensate is a state in which several atoms start to function as a kind of superatom, which allows the recording of macroscopic quantum phenomena.

Also in 2010, the first consistent demonstration of the Casimir effect, a macroscopic force acting in a vacuum, appeared, contradicting the notion that nothing comes out of nothing (“Ex nihilo nihil fit”), which Parmenides elevated to the role of universal truth a few years ago. 2,500 years. In recent years, practical demonstrations of the effect applied to nanotechnology have begun to appear.

The most relevant aspect of these experiments is not to prove what was supposedly being questioned, but to promote the transition to the domain of evidence-based science.

This radically changes the relationship with public opinion, funding agencies, investors and scientists from other areas, opening the way for a new virtuous circle of quantum mechanics, which is the thesis presented here.

For example, one of the most well-known quantum phenomena is tunneling, which is the ability of a particle to cross impenetrable barriers, predicted by Oskar Klein (1929). It was only in 2019 that clear evidence emerged that this is something real and only in 2020 was it possible to measure the time taken by a specific form of tunneling.

In the same way, teleportation on the infralilliputian scale, so to speak, gained fame from a study by Einstein, Podolsky and Rosen (1935), returning to a subject of interest in the 1990s, due to the publication of a theoretical study important. It took another 24 years to teleport a particle of light to a satellite, which is essential for building quantum communication networks.

In 2019, the kilogram became quantum as NASA activated its deep space atomic clock. This was two years before the emergence of the first quantum random number generator, which is already being used in games and Web 3.0 projects.

quantum life

One of the main indicators of the influence of a type of scientific knowledge on society as a whole is its incorporation in other areas. Freud developed his psychic model as a kind of economics, influenced by English economists of the second half of the 19th century, such as Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun who invented deep learning inspired by Patricia Churchland’s connectionist theory of brain functioning. The perceived relevance of a related field tends to mirror its broader popularity at a given historical moment.

In the 1940s, Schrödinger laid the foundations for quantum biology, starting with a new definition of life as that which manages to avoid the fall of thermodynamic equilibrium by maintaining the homeostatic negative entropy that characterizes open systems.

Entropy is the degree of disorganization of a system; a path of no return to the universe, which changes configuration like a tidy house that gives way to mess. Life, in turn, manifests itself in the opposite direction, especially in genetic terms.

This vision influenced the discovery of DNA and many other advances, while quantum biology as an autonomous area of ​​investigation has cooled off somewhat, only gaining new momentum recently. The bottom line is skepticism about the existence of quantum processes at room temperature, which leads to the collapse of the wave function almost instantly.

Currently, mainstream skepticism is being challenged by experimental evidence.

For example, when a plant captures a photon of light, it faces the challenge of preventing it from dissipating. How do you do it? One hypothesis is that energy transmission is optimized by quantum coherence, as Columbia University scientists claim to have demonstrated in 2018.

It is worth noting that this discovery did not lead to a consensus on the importance of quantum coherence in plants. Therefore, the discovery that the bacterium Chlorobium tepidum uses quantum principles to protect its energetic processes from the deleterious effects of oxygen generated a stir when published; in this case, it seems clear that they have a fundamental role.

Something similar happened when German researchers demonstrated that migratory birds use the Earth’s magnetic field as GPS, with the help of quantum entanglement, in proteins in their retinas (2018). This conclusion was corroborated in 2021.

Currently, several other biological phenomena are being rethought under the same inspiration, including olfaction and certain neurological processes.

A seminal study from 2022 expanded the range of topics dear to biology, in which quantum explanations gain ground, by indicating that mutations can emerge in DNA due to quantum tunneling in the guanine-cytosine (GC) nucleotide pair.

As Seth Lloyd (MIT) wrote, “nature is a great nanotechnologist”—a quantum nanotechnologist, you can read between the lines.

Quantum of everything, everything

The hypothesis that quantum mechanics is in the zeitgeist boiler of the next decade encompasses more than the recent experimental evidence of its theoretical models, the popularization of the thesis that it plays an important role in biology and the growth of general interest brought about by it all.

Another powerful line of evidence that we are heading in this direction is the fever generated by quantum computing, which has been moving Big Techs and investment funds.

This will be the subject of the next article in this series. Click on the + at the top of the page so you don’t miss out. Until then.

I am grateful to Professor Paulo Artaxo for his careful reading and guidance, and to Hélio Schwartsman for identifying the topic and for the dialogue that lasted more than a year about it.