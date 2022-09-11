Abel Ferreira cites Palmeiras’ “plan” and explains Endrick’s situation

Coach Abel Ferreira clarified the situation of the boy Endrick after the 2-1 victory over Juventude, in the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Featured in the youth categories of Verdão, the 16-year-old striker is already available to debut in the main team. However, the player has not yet been listed by the Portuguese commander.

Asked about the matter, Abel Ferreira highlighted the respect for the Palmeiras process. The coach recalled the case of defender Renan, who emerged as a great promise. However, the defender dropped in performance, was loaned to Red Bull Bragantino and had his contract terminated due to off-field problems.

“The formation belongs to the club, not to Abel. It’s a process and that’s how we’re going to do it with Endrick, who this year started competing in the under-17, won in the under-17. Then in the under-20 and, if all goes well, he will win in the under-20, and, if everything goes normal, I hope he wins in the main team”, began Abel Ferreira.

“Things are done gradually, and the club, before I arrived, already had projects for the players. And sometimes we burn steps. For example, Renan was our starter for a long time and we decided to loan him to Bragantino for him to play, but he had difficulties. Unfortunately, here in football, the same medicine is not the same for everyone. If we do this with Danilo, it’s not the same for everyone. Garcia has already played, but he knows that Rocha and Mayke are in front of him, that’s how it works at the club. We have plans and projects for the players so as not to make mistakes from the past so as not to expose the player”, added the Palmeirense coach.

Endrick signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras at the end of July, when he turned 16. Since then, the boy is regularized to debut in the professional team. However, coach Abel Ferreira remains cautious in relation to the use of the player and does not make any predictions to use him in the main team. That’s even in the face of pressure from the fans and the press.

“This club is run from the inside out, not from the outside in. It’s not the journalists who rule this club, outside opinion that rules. Our club has a leader, a plan and whoever is below him has to follow it, it’s cold, sunny”, explained Abel.

“The same ones who criticize are the same ones who praised what the club has done, the restructuring and the bet on young people. And this is the future. And I’m very happy that there are club presidents who come to talk to me and Barros, because that’s the insurance. We talk a lot internally with the kids who train with us. Sometimes we do collectives to see how the youngsters play with the elders”, he added.

While unrelated to debut on Palmeiras’ professional team, Endrick alternates between training at the Football Academy and under-20 games.