Abel outlines plan by title and answers questions about casting

Palmeiras took the first step yesterday (10th) to begin to close the scar left by the elimination in the Libertadores semifinal with the 2-1 victory over Juventude, at Allianz Parque, which kept the club comfortable in the lead and fight for the title of Brasileirão, unprecedented for coach Abel Ferreira.

Verdão projects a return to the track after ending the sequence of five games without winning to stay firm and avoid emotion in the race for the 11th national cup. Minutes after beating the lantern, Abel revealed what he said in the locker room for the players to react after a first half marked by clear missed chances.

In the speech, the coach preached calm and said for the athletes to follow what they had been doing, including the 2-2 draw with Athletico-PR that resulted in the elimination, Proud of the team’s posture, the coach valued the offensive proposal shown by his commanded. Pushed by almost 40 thousand people from Palmeiras, Verdão piled up opportunities and could have had a much bigger advantage on the scoreboard.

“I said at halftime to keep calm. Football is like that, it’s not an exact science. Often the best team doesn’t win. That’s why it’s magical. Keep consistency in our game because, under normal conditions, we would win this game We had the opportunity to score the second, the third, the fourth, and our opponent goes there and scores. My role is exactly that: to alert them to what we are producing. creates. After a very hard blow four days ago, a victory was important”, affirmed Abel.

At the press conference, Abel Ferreira gave answers to fundamental questions about the future of the Palmeiras squad. As he says, it’s now ’12 finals’.

Dudu finishes with style against Juventude Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Veiga is out

Abel spoke about the injury to Raphael Veiga, who underwent surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tabata must sign as the team’s new starter. A boy from the base should have the opportunity to move up and be an option in the squad.

“We’ll have to give the opportunity to others, to some kid from the base. There are 12 players who train with us since the beginning”, said Abel, who will add another ‘kid’ to that account.

Gustavo Scarpa remains fundamental, even with a defined exit

Abel reinforced his confidence in Gustavo Scarpa, who will leave Verdão for Nottingham Forest, from England, at the end of this year. Even already negotiated, Scarpa remains one of the pillars of the team in the fight for the Brazilian title.

“He was very correct and honest with the club. He expressed a dream and a desire, which is legitimate. When you have a serious, honest player who exposes his frankness and says: ‘As long as I’m at the club, I’m going to give everything I have and I can ‘. You saw that at the end of the game it was necessary to cover and he came. We looked for Tabata already thinking about Scarpa’s departure. falls another has to get up”, said Abel.

It’s not yet Endrick’s time

The Portuguese coach also tried to practically put an end to the fans’ expectations of seeing Endrick on the field in the professionals, at least in the next games. Endrick’s reality at this point is that he is an under-20 player. The Brazilian title of the category will be disputed between Palmeiras and Corinthians, still without a date confirmed by the CBF. After that, the player’s future will be evaluated jointly by the club and the coach. So the fan will have to wait for a while to see Endrick among the professionals. Abel takes caution and avoids skipping steps in the formation.

“The same thing has happened to everyone since I arrived here. Danilo, Patrick, Renan, Menino, Vanderlan… Things are done gradually. The club, before I arrived, has projects for the players. Sometimes we burn steps”, began the technician.

“Unfortunately in football, antibiotics are not the same for everyone. We have plans and projects for players to not make mistakes like we did in the past. There is a club plan and it will be followed. That’s what we’re going to do with Endrick. in the under-17, he will win in the under-20 and, if everything goes according to plan, we hope he will be champion in the main team”, concluded Abel.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras follows the “12 finals”, as defined by Abel and the squad, in search of the Brasileirão title. The next one is on Sunday (19), at 18:30, against Santos, at Allianz Parque. In a more optimistic projection, there will only be 10 “finals” if Verdão wins all the games, since the distance to the second place (Inter) at the moment is eight points, but it can go back to seven if Flamengo wins in the round.