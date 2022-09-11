Actress talks reduced role in season 19

Grey’s Anatomy’s main star Ellen Pompeo has spoken out about her role being reduced in season 19.

Pompeo, interpreter of Meredith Grey, was interviewed during D23 and approached about the new season of the medical drama.

The actress will have limited appearances, however, noted that she still remains as an executive producer and promises not to leave the series while it airs (via ScreenRant).

“I will always be a part of this show, I’m an executive producer and I’ve spent two decades of my career on this project, which is my heart and soul. And I will never really leave while the show is on,” she said.

Even with limited screen time, Pompeo will be the narrator for the new season. One of the stars even indicated new directions for the series.

More about Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that began in 2005 on ABC in the United States.

The fictional series focuses on the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants as they grow into experienced doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 19th season.

The seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be seen on Star+.