After Charles III’s inauguration, Antigua and Barbuda speaks in a referendum to unlink the country from the monarchy

Despite signing the document that confirms the king as head of state of the Caribbean nation and showing respect for the death of Elizabeth II, the prime minister said that the topic will be discussed among the population until 2025.

Gaston BrownePrime Minister of antigua and barbudaone of the 14 countries that make up the Commonwealth (Community of Nations) and former colony of British Empire, said last Saturday, 10, that he is planning to hold a referendum to turn the country into a republic and break away from the English monarchy. Despite signing the document confirming Charles III as head of state of the Caribbean nation and show respect for the death of Elizabeth II, the leader of the Central American country said that the topic will be discussed among the population until 2025. “This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy, but it is the final step towards completing this circle of independence, to ensure that we are truly a sovereign nation,” the leader told ITV News. Browne, for his part, acknowledged that the subject is not talked about much among the inhabitants of Antigua and Barbuda. “I don’t think most people even thought about it,” he confessed.