Ahsoka gets first official images

The series Ahsokaproduction of the universe Star Wars for the Disney+, won its first images during the D23. The first shows the character of Rosario Dawson ready to fight with their lightsabers, while the second reproduces one of the last scenes of The Clone Wars.

Check out:

Mary Elizabeth Winsteadin Birds of prey and 10 Cloverfield Streetjoined the cast of Ahsokanew franchise series Star Wars for the Disney+. (via THR).

The actress, who has not yet had her role revealed, joins Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensenwho return to the franchise as Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

The series centers on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a character who made his first live-action appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, last year. The production will have a Dave Filoniin The Clone Wars.

the new series, like this The Mandaloriantakes place about five years after the events of the movie Return of the Jedi, i.e. after Vader’s death. As Ahsoka was Anakin’s padawan, it is possible that the character’s participation happens through flashbacks, or that he returns as a “ghost of the force”, which would not be unheard of in the saga.

The series does not yet have a premiere date.

