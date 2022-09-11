AMC Schedule Highlights September 12-18

disclosure

Check out the program highlights AMC from the 12th to the 18th of September.

September 12, at 8:35 pm, on AMC – “Everybody Already Knows”

Check out at 20:35, on AMC, the screening of the movie “Todos Já Sabem”. The feature tells the story of Laura (Penélope Cruz – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”), a Spanish woman who lives in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown on the outskirts of Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. . However, the trip is disrupted by unexpected events that bring secrets to the surface.

September 13 at 10 pm on AMC – “After Earth”

AMC airs “Dirty Work” on the night of September 13th. In the plot, a crash landing leaves Kitai (Jaden Smith – “Karate Kid”) and his father Cypher (Will Smith – “A Crazy One Piece”) stranded on Earth, a millennium after events forced humanity to escape. With Cypher injured, Kitai must embark on a journey to ask for help.

September 14, at 10 pm, on AMC – “The Trapaceiras”

Check it out on the night of the 14th, at 10 pm, “As Trapaceiras”. Anne Hathaway (“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”) and Rebel Wilson (“Bridesmaids”) star as fraudulent women, one low-income and one upper-class, who band together to bring down the men who wronged them.

September 15, at 10 pm, on AMC – “The Mafia Man”

On the 15th, AMC presents the movie “O Homem da Mafia”. Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt – “The Man Who Changed the Game”) is a thug hired to restore order after three jesters stole a Mafia-protected card game, causing the local criminal economy to collapse.

September 16, at 6:45 pm, on AMC – “Sou Espião”

On the 16th, laughter is guaranteed with the exhibition of “Sou Espião”. In the comedy, a professional boxer must help a US government agent recover a missing spy plane before it falls into the hands of terrorists.

September 17, at 8:25 pm, on AMC – “Beautiful and Persecuted”

AMC airs the comedy “Beautiful and Persecuted”. The film follows a strict, law-abiding police officer as he tries to protect the widow of a drug lord as they flee through Texas, pursued by corrupt cops and murderous gunmen.

September 18, at 7:15 pm, on AMC – “2012

Closing the Sunday schedule, AMC shows the adventure “2012”. In the film, a frustrated writer struggles to keep his family alive when a series of global catastrophes threatens to wipe out humanity.