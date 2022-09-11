Analysis: Palmeiras shows nerves in place to win the first “final” of the Brasileirão | palm trees

It was the first of the 13 finals of the running points competition mentioned by Abel Ferreira after being eliminated in the Libertadores semifinals. And the atmosphere in the Palmeiras arena was supportive, but somewhat nervous.

Best moments: Palmeiras 2 x 1 Juventude, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2022

The first stage showed this well. The visiting team managed to puncture the match, which went to halftime with 40% of the time with the ball stopped, about 18 minutes. But the tension remained for the crowd, as the players remained calm. Nerves were controlled, but aim was lacking.

Dudu, after a good play rehearsed in a corner kick, wasted a goal in the face of the opposing goalkeeper. A little later, Rony missed his chance in the small area when he tried to finish with a letter, and Gómez, on the other hand, was blocked at the right time.

But the second half came, and Palmeiras’ response was quick. In the first move, after a great shot by Marcos Rocha on the right, Rony redeemed himself, was effective and saved. Verdão grew, and shirt 10 created two more good chances.

In the 17th minute, however, in one of Juventude’s few dangerous arrivals, Gómez could not avoid the cross from the right and, after a blunder at the entrance of the small area, the ball was left for Guilherme Parede to score with his back, falling to the ground.

The cool head from Palmeiras this Saturday proved to be present again after the tie. At 21, after a corner kick with Scarpa’s poison, Zé Rafael, who was already playing well, deflected to leave Palmeiras in front again.

With the calm to seek the score and more efficiency when scoringas seen this Saturday in the victory against Juventude, O palm trees tends to stay firm in the next 12 finals that lie ahead.

