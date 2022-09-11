Andor, The Mandalorian, Indiana Jones and More: See Lucasfilm Ads During D23

(Images: publicity/Lucasfilm)

the panel of Lucasfilm during the D23 conference it was extremely eventful. Between live performances by composer John Williams and remarkable reunions between stars, the producer brought news from its main franchises: “Star Wars“, “Indiana Jones” and “willow“. See below:

andor

“andor” follows Cassian Andor’s adventures as a spy in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire, five years before the events shown in the feature “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. The project has been described as a “spy thriller”. Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, a leading senator for the Rebel Alliance, and Forest Whitaker as guerrilla Saw Gerrera have been confirmed to return. The cast also includes Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller. Toby Haynes directs the first three episodes of the series. Tony Gilroy is the only showrunner after the departure of Stephen Schiff (from the series “The Americans”) of the post. Schiff will continue to be credited as screenwriter alongside Tony, Dan Gilroy (“The Vulture”) and Beau Willimon (from the series “House of Cards”).

The series arrives on Disney Plus on September 21, with three episodes.

The Mandalorian

In the third season of “The Mandalorian“The Mandalorian must definitively join the conflict among the Mandalorian people, now that he is the wielder of the Black Lightsaber – the ancestral weapon of the Mandalorian people that grants its wielder the status of leader of Mandalore… until he is defeated. in combat. Din Djarin, however, must regain his honor as part of the Death Watch sect, a radical Mandalorian faction focused on ancient ways. Having removed his helmet, Djarin can only be acquitted if he returns to the planet that is home to the Mandalorians, Mandalore.

Pedro Pascal returns as the Mandalorian, as Din Djarin is known. Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga are also confirmed. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni continue as the producers and minds behind the series.

Tales of the Jedi

“Tales of the Jedi” is the new “Star Wars” animated anthology created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray. It will have six animated shorts featuring different Jedi from the franchise’s Prequel era (previous to George Lucas’ Original Trilogy).

Among the stories told is the origin story of Ahsoka Tano and one about Dooku, before he surrendered to the Dark Side of the Force. All six episodes of “Tales of the Jedi” arrive on Disney Plus on October 26.

Ahsoka

One of the most anticipated series by fans of “Star Wars”, “Ahsoka” also had new information released during D23. First, a new image of Rosario Dawson as the Jedi that gives the series its name, below:

The first conceptual image of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the Mandalorian Sabine Wren was also released, below (via The Direct):

“Ahsoka” does not yet have a defined plot, but it should follow the titular character in her search for Ezra Bridger and Thrawn after the events of the second season of “Ahsoka”.The Mandalorian“, where she first appeared in live-action, played by Rosario Dawson. Before, the character had already established herself as a fan favorite in animations “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” as Anakin Skywalker’s rebellious apprentice.

The series will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau and directed by Peter Ramsey. In addition to Rosario Dawson in the titular role, the cast also includes the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, in addition to Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Ray Stevenson as an admiral of the Empire, in addition to Mary Elizabeth. Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno, both with no confirmed roles.

Production is already underway, with no release date yet.

Skeleton Crew

The new live-action series of “Star Wars” got its first image, with Jude Law featured as the pilot (via IGN). The work was created by director Jon Watts (of the new Spider-Man trilogy) and screenwriter Christopher Ford.

“Skeleton Crew” follows a group of children around ten years old who get lost in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. According to Watts, the work “features four children, but it is not a children’s series.” More information about Jude Law’s role has yet to be released.

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

The Bad Batch

Dave Filoni took the stage at D23 to talk about the animated series’ second season and reveal its official premiere date: January 4th.

“The Bad Batch” continues the events of “The Clone Wars“, now under the eyes of Clone Force 99 – better known as Bad Batch (or “The Evil Done”, in the official translation). The squadron of genetically altered and enhanced clones is capable of disregarding direct orders and making decisions on their own. This leads them to become enemies of the newly formed Empire as they try to find their place in a galaxy that has just lost the Republic.

The clones’ voices are again provided by Dee Bradley Baker, who already dubbed them in “The Clone Wars“. Michelle Ang voices the youngest member of the group, the clone Omega.

Dave Filoni is executive producer on the series, along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Josh Rimes. Corbett is the lead screenwriter, with Rau serving as supervising director.

Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford, Kathleen Kennedy, James Mangold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were at D23 to talk about “Indiana Jones 5“, as well as showing the first trailer of the film exclusively to the audience.

The footage shows Indy walking the streets of a deserted city as he reflects on his past. He teaches and teaches while scenes from old movies are shown. Mads Mikkelsen’s character is also shown, dressed in Nazi uniform, and Indy rides a horse through New York.

For fans of the franchise, D23 also provided an emotional moment. Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were reunited after more than 30 years. The pair starred in Indy’s second film, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” in which Quan, as a child, played the character Short Round.

“Indiana Jones 5” is slated for a 2023 release.

willow

The series, which follows the events of the classic 1988 film, has a new trailer. The plot will take place years after the events of the film, bringing new characters into the enchanted realm. Warwick Davis returns as the hero Willow. The plot will bring a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The team includes Dove (Ellie Bamber), a kitchen servant who proves to be “the one” as she embarks on her journey. She joins Kit (Ruby Cruz), the princess whose twin brother has been kidnapped. She is destined to be a leader, and eventually the queen. They are accompanied by Jade (Erin Kellyman), a servant who is Kit’s best friend and her moral compass. She is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the realm. A thief and liar (Amer Chadha-Patel) joins them in exchange for his release from prison.

During the panel at D23, the official poster for the series was also released, below:

The cast also includes Dempsey Bryk and Tony Revolori. The script for the pilot episode – which will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle – is by Jon Kasdan (“Han Solo: A Star Wars Story“). He is also the showrunner along with Wendy Mericle (of the series “arrow“). The duo also executive produces alongside Ron Howard and Bob Dolman (who were director and writer of the original film, respectively), Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman. Julia Cooperman produces.

“Willow,” a Lucasfilm production, will launch on Disney Plus on November 30.

