Announcement of the new season of ‘Loki’ and other Marvel news mark Disney event

the president of marvel studios, Kevin Feigerevealed some details of the first spin-offf from the Cinematic Universe of Marvel, EchO. This one will be carried out by the actress alaqua coxwhich will interpret Maya Lopezcharacter first appeared in the series of Archer hawk. In addition to this, the “king of crime” also arrives, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and the superhero Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The recordings are still in progress and none have been revealed yet. trailer. Loki
Daredevil: Born Again had already been confirmed, as well as ironheart and even some images from both series were shown. Already Secret Invasion won one trailer oficial revealing details of the project’s history. Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes) return to the projects of the Marvel. Olivia Colman (in The Crown) and Emilia Clarke (in game of Thrones) also appear in the trailer in Secret Invasions.
At the same event, never-before-seen footage of the studios’ next film was also revealed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Winston Duke (M’Baku) said fans will see the “after infinity war, after endgame, where everything changed”.
Kevin Feige also spoke of the beginning of phase 5, which will be made official with the release of the film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich will be released on February 17, 2023. Before that, the studios will mark the season of halloween with your first special. werewolf by night debut in Disney+ already the october 7th it’s the trailer was also revealed at D23.
On July 28, 2023, it will premiere in theaters the marvelswith captain marvel (Brie Larson), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). a new movie from captain Americaentitled New World Orderalso arrives in the near future, as well as the movie thunderboltswhich will join David Harbor (Red Guardian), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and sebastian stan (Winter Soldier). from the new movie Fantastic Fouronly the director of the project was revealed: Matt Shakman (which performed WandaVision).
It was the series Loki which has become one of thebig surprises” from the platform Disney+according to statements by Kevin Feige on D23. “It was one of the biggest hits of Disney+ and this cast is one of the reasons for that,” said Feige. The recordings of the second season started a few months ago and at the event it was revealed a clip new episodes.