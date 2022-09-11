Announcement of the new season of ‘Loki’ and other Marvel news mark Disney event

Admin 22 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The event that brings together all the great brands of disney ends this Sunday and several news from different studios have already been released. From series that will be launched on the platform Disney+even films that will be released both in theaters and on the streaming, there are several projects that are being planned to debut in the next two years. the new season of Loki It was one of the most surprising revelations.

the president of marvel studios, Kevin Feigerevealed some details of the first spin-offf from the Cinematic Universe of Marvel, EchO. This one will be carried out by the actress alaqua coxwhich will interpret Maya Lopezcharacter first appeared in the series of Archer hawk. In addition to this, the “king of crime” also arrives, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and the superhero Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The recordings are still in progress and none have been revealed yet. trailer. Loki

Daredevil: Born Again had already been confirmed, as well as ironheart and even some images from both series were shown. Already Secret Invasion won one trailer oficial revealing details of the project’s history. Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes) return to the projects of the Marvel. Olivia Colman (in The Crown) and Emilia Clarke (in game of Thrones) also appear in the trailer in Secret Invasions.

At the same event, never-before-seen footage of the studios’ next film was also revealed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Winston Duke (M’Baku) said fans will see the “after infinity war, after endgame, where everything changed”.

Kevin Feige also spoke of the beginning of phase 5, which will be made official with the release of the film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich will be released on February 17, 2023. Before that, the studios will mark the season of halloween with your first special. werewolf by night debut in Disney+ already the october 7th it’s the trailer was also revealed at D23.

See too

The Handmaid's Tale

On July 28, 2023, it will premiere in theaters the marvelswith captain marvel (Brie Larson), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). a new movie from captain Americaentitled New World Orderalso arrives in the near future, as well as the movie thunderboltswhich will join David Harbor (Red Guardian), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and sebastian stan (Winter Soldier). from the new movie Fantastic Fouronly the director of the project was revealed: Matt Shakman (which performed WandaVision).

It was the series Loki which has become one of thebig surprises” from the platform Disney+according to statements by Kevin Feige on D23. “It was one of the biggest hits of Disney+ and this cast is one of the reasons for that,” said Feige. The recordings of the second season started a few months ago and at the event it was revealed a clip new episodes.

The premiere is scheduled for summer 2023still without any official date. Tom Hiddleston once again incarnates the “god of lies”. “It’s an honor to be back Loki. The action picks up where it left off at the end of season one, with Loki back to the Authority of Temporal Variance”, revealed the actor. In addition to the return of the characters, there will be new acquisitions in the new season for, according to Tom Hiddleston, “Explore an infinitely more dangerous, ever-expanding multiverse”.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

New Walking Dead series undergoes major change

The Walking Dead has a few series in development, including the one about Rick Grimes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved