Announcement of the new season of ‘Loki’ and other Marvel news mark Disney event

The event that brings together all the great brands of disney ends this Sunday and several news from different studios have already been released. From series that will be launched on the platform Disney+even films that will be released both in theaters and on the streaming, there are several projects that are being planned to debut in the next two years. the new season of Loki It was one of the most surprising revelations.

the president of marvel studios, Kevin Feigerevealed some details of the first spin-offf from the Cinematic Universe of Marvel, EchO. This one will be carried out by the actress alaqua coxwhich will interpret Maya Lopezcharacter first appeared in the series of Archer hawk. In addition to this, the “king of crime” also arrives, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and the superhero Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The recordings are still in progress and none have been revealed yet. trailer. Loki