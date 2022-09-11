Arrival of Charles III sparks calls in Caribbean for monarch to be removed as head of state

The succession to the crown from the United Kingdom has sparked a Republican wave in the Caribbean, which demands that the British crown pay historic reparations to countries for slavery.

Sputnik – The accession of King Charles III to the British throne sparked new calls from politicians and activists in the former Caribbean colonies to remove the monarch as head of state.

The orders, although renewed with the arrival of the new king, have been taking place for a few years. In early 2022, some Commonwealth leaders expressed unease at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda, over the handover of leadership of the 56-country club from Elizabeth to Charles.

On an eight-day tour in March of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, Prince William and his wife, Kate, heard repeated requests for compensation and demands for an apology for slavery.

“As the role of the monarchy changes, we hope this will be an opportunity to advance reparations discussions for our region,” said Niambi Hall-Campbell, chairman of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, according to Reuters.

She said she hopes Charles will lead in a way that reflects the “demanded justice of the times. And that justice is reparatory justice.”

More than 10 million Africans were handcuffed to the Atlantic slave trade by European nations between the 15th and 19th centuries. Those who survived the brutal voyage were forced to work on plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas.

The Jamaican government last year announced plans to seek compensation from the UK for forcibly transporting some 600,000 Africans to work on the sugar cane and banana plantations that created fortunes for British slaveholders.

Jamaica has signaled that it will soon be able to follow Barbados in abandoning royal rule. An August poll showed 56% of Jamaicans were in favor of removing the British monarch as head of state.

