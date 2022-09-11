Arrival of Charles III sparks calls in Caribbean for monarch to be removed as head of state

The succession to the crown from the United Kingdom has sparked a Republican wave in the Caribbean, which demands that the British crown pay historic reparations to countries for slavery.




