Avaí vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Avaí comes from a 1-1 draw against Juventude, and continues with a negative sequence. There are eight games without a win, with five defeats and three draws. After entering the Z-4, he was unable to leave and is now looking to regain the three points to have a chance to leave the stick.

Athletico tries to change the focus after securing a spot in the Libertadores final and seeking a spot in the Brazilian G-4. The club is in sixth place with 42 points. As a visitor, Hurricane wants to win again after two games.

Avai – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

Coach Eduardo Barroca will not be able to repeat the lineup of the last match. Kevin is suspended for the third yellow card and should be replaced by Renato. Bissoli, who belongs to Athletico, does not play for contractual reasons. Guerrero is quoted to start the match. Rafael Vaz should return to the defense, but Bressan, with discomfort, did not train and could be out. Raniele is the main option as a replacement centre-back.

Likely team: Vladimir; Renato, Raniele, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Sarará and Galdezani; Pottker, Nathanael and Guerrero.

Who is out: Bissoli (belongs to Athletico), Kevin (suspended) and Bressan (discomfort).

Bissoli (belongs to Athletico), Kevin (suspended) and Bressan (discomfort). hanging: Eduardo, Galdezani, Jean Cléber, Muriqui, Pottker, Raniele, Rodrigo Freitas and Vladimir.

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Felipão should promote two changes in the team that advanced to the Libertadores final. Hugo Moura, who was suspended, replaces Erick in midfield. In the attack, Vitor Roque will be spared by a blow to the thigh, and Pablo takes the place. The coach still has one doubt: Alex Santana or David Terans, both tested during the week in the creative sector.

Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana (David Terans); Vitinho, Canobbio and Pablo.

Who is out: Vitor Roque (spared); Julimar, Reinaldo and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

Vitor Roque (spared); Julimar, Reinaldo and Marcelo Cirino (medical department). hanging: Bento, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Pedrinho, Matheus Fernandes, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno.

