Ayaneo reveals Geek handheld console with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

THE ayaneo announced a new portable device. This time it’s about Ayaneo Geekpreviously shown in June by the company under the name of Ayaneo 2 Geek. The new handheld console is equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU which brings RDNA2 graphics.

O OMG Ryzen 7 6800U is the best model APU with low energy consumption of the brand currently available on the market and uses Zen3+. Your RDNA2 GPU it has 12 computing unitsfor the purpose of comparison, the Steam Deck which also uses RDNA2 it has 8 computing units.

Two versions will be available: one of the models will be in black with a screen with 800p resolution and the other will be transparent violet with a screen of 1200p. In addition to the difference in screen resolution, versions with 512 GB and 1 TB of storage will be available.

A version using the Ryzen 5 6600U APU was planned when the model was still called Ayaneo 2 Geek, but there is no information about this model. It is worth mentioning that initially the line geek would be a variant of Ayaneo 2but the company decided to make the line independent and changed its name to Ayaneo Geek. Therefore, a variant with another chipset may have been canceled.

Ayaneo Geek Pricing and Availability

The product is already receiving reservations on its official website and is being sold by $630 for Chinese customers in the most basic version with the 6800U. The selling price of the product after initial sales will be US$ 763 – the equivalent of R$ 3.9 thousand, without taxes..

For buyers from other countries, the value for the same model goes up to $725 and $750 with shipping included. Although reservations have started, there is no forecast for the start of shipments of the new device.

Via: videocardz