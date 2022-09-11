Band reporter in London is approached by police when he was live

Band correspondent in London, Felipe Kieling, was covering the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II when he was approached by two English policemen on the banks of the River Thames.

At the São Paulo studio, José Luiz Datena asked for the image to be aired. Even without speaking English, he narrated in real time what happened. “Sounds like a friendly conversation,” he said.

The agents asked for the Brazilian’s professional identification. Interestingly, his journalist’s license was expired, but he opened the email on his cell phone to show the renewal request.

Only after being released did Kieling realize he was live during the entire approach. Datena asked him to recount his conversation with the British police in detail.

“Do you know what my big credential was? My Instagram. He looked and said: ‘Gee, you have a lot of followers there, huh?’ (the reporter has 81 thousand followers). And I showed a photo interviewing (David) Beckham, who is an idol here.”

The correspondent reproduced a joke made with the agent: “I thought you were going to arrest me live”. “You were on the air the whole time, and I was rooting for you to get arrested. It would be wonderful news”, mocked Datena.

“James Bond wasn’t going to show up because he died in the last movie. It would be the next agent, who I don’t know, 008”, added the anchor of ‘Brasil Urgente’.







Felipe Kieling giving explanations to the police live on the Band screen Photo: Playback/TV

Felipe Kieling had already become news on June 30th. He transmitted information about Neymar’s future in football when he needed to hold his son, Lucas, then 11 months old.

The correspondent explained that he took the boy with him to do the live entrance on the street because his wife, an Irishwoman, had an important work meeting and there was no one else to look after the boy.

The reporter’s video with his son on his lap was a hit on social media. It became an example of the difficulties of a correspondent abroad working with minimal structure and the reality in Europe, where hiring a nanny is a luxury for few.

Felipe is the son of journalist Silvana Kieling, who became famous for her live entries and emotional stories on Gugu Liberato’s programs.