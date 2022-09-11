Bayern ‘teens’ break records equaling Roberto Firmino’s mark, but team stumbles in Bundesliga

The hosts were winning until added time, but they took the tie and could see Freiburg reach first place

O Bayern Munchen frustrated the fans who went to the Allianz Arena this Saturday (10). The team ended up in a 2-2 draw against Stuttgartfor the Bundesliga. With the result, the team, with now 12 points, takes the lead in the competition. His opponent is in the 14th position, with only four added.

The Bavarians face the dispute of Uefa Champions League. After starting off on the right foot by winning the Inter Milanthe team now faces the barcelona at 16:00 (Brasília time) next Tuesday. Stuttgart, in turn, enters the field next Saturday, for Alemão, against Eintracht Frankfurtat 10:30 am.

The first goal was close to leaving after Kimmich charged the ball stopped by the midfielder, but it went over the barrier and took ink from Florian Muller’s crossbar. The count was only changed close to 40 minutes of the first stage.

Bayern recovered the ball in the middle of the field and advanced. The ball arrived for Aphonso Davies, who sprinted into the area on the left and crossed back. Mathys Tel took advantage of the freedom and opened the scoring for the team. At just 17 years and 136 days old, he became the youngest ever starter for Bayern and also the youngest to score a goal for the team in the Bundesliga.

The tie would even come in the second half with Serhou Guirassy, ​​but the referee ruled it out. What looked like a bizarre failure of Bayern’s defence, the VAR analysis reviewed and fouled the player over Kimmich.

Without wasting much time, Stuttgart came up again and managed to nail the equality. Chris Fuhrich received a precise pass in the area and sent it to the back of the net with no chance for Neuer.

In total excitement, Bayern resolved his life in a few moments, but did not count on a penalty at the end. After a short free kick, Musiala was found close to the target, swung back and forth, and hit the corner to put his team ahead again. And another record on the field.

With the goal, Musiala became only the third player under the age of 20 in the last 12 Bundesliga seasons to score four goals before October: the others were Roberto Firmino (2011/12) and Florian Wirtz (2021/22).

However, Guirassy threw a bucket of cold water on Bayern and scored the equalizer for Stuttgart after the penalty, that already in stoppage time.