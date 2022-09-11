Bizarre scene deleted from Thor 4; know why

Thor: Love and Thunder it’s the latest MCU movie and it featured some of the craziest scenes Marvel has ever shown. Several hours were shot and later discarded as the studio didn’t want the film to be too long.

One scene in particular was removed because it had such grotesque features that the production thought it best not to be shown in theaters.

The scene in question shows the protagonist from a very dark perspective, different from the usual.

Thor appears making jokes about death, war and destruction as he comes face to face with corpses that have been torn apart after a carnage.

As was to be expected, in the scene, he was next to his friends, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During a battle that takes place alongside the other Guardians and Petter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, the two characters maintain a dialogue considered quite strange.

“What is this glorious scent?” asks Thor. “I think it’s just the dead bodies,” Peter Quill replies.

In the sequel, the two are arguing about an ongoing war affecting a distant planet, and Peter Quill accuses Thor of tricking the Guardians of the Galaxy into involving them in the conflict.

“You didn’t mention anything about a journey of chaos and absolute pain!” says Peter. “Pain?”, replies Thor, mockingly as he shows to be disgusted to see a soldier with his guts exposed.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The moment was not included because it would certainly have changed the tone of the film. At the same time, it could have offered audiences a slightly more mature comedy.

In any case, the scene will not be included in the version of the film that will arrive on Disney+, but it will be available for fans who purchase the blu-ray, which will be available on September 29th.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered on Disney+ this Thursday (8).

Directed and written by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), love and thunder brings Chris Hemsworth once again as the main character. The cast also includes Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Tessa Thompson (Westworld) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight).

