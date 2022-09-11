Blind technician commands Arará team in Favelas Cup | cup of the favelas

Renato Rosa, 51, looks at the clipboard as if reading the notes. Moments before entering the Realengo Futebol Clube field, he calls the players name by name, position by position and gives instructions on how his team, the boys’ team, should behave on the field. from the Arará favela, in the north of Rio . The opponent in the debut of the Favelas Cup is the Nova Holanda team, also in the north zone.

Favelas Cup: Renato Rosa doesn’t see and is Arará’s coach in the competition

Modern football: the coach wants the midfielders to attack with the ball, and defend without it. Close to the goal, the attackers have to kick, no touch to the side. João Victor and Keké are the brains of the team and need to talk, guide. “Don’t you want to be champions?”, he asks and hears a shy “yes”. He insists: “Don’t you want to be champions?”, he insists, and now he is satisfied with the resounding “yes!”. Then he finishes: “Then let’s go up to them, p @ # $%!”. For the coach, blind since the age of 19, communication is essential.

Before losing his sight, due to glaucoma, Renato dreamed of being a professional football player. He says that he played at Bonsucesso’s base and, later, at Botafogo. The discovery of the disease put an end to his career.

– At the beginning of my disability it was very complicated. I didn’t accept it either. Also because I really liked playing football, I worked, I did my thing. To this day I find a prejudice. Some people say, “this guy doesn’t see… what does he want to do?”. This used to hurt me a lot, I cried, I talked to my wife, who said “I don’t care about that” – says Renato.

Renato Rosa and the Arará team, in the Favelas Cup

Just when he thought all was lost, his relationship with football took on a new page. In 2007, Renato moved with his wife, Léia, and their children from downtown Rio to Arará, a community located between two of the city’s main thoroughfares: Linha Amarela and Avenida Brasil. There, he started taking his son Renatinho to play soccer on the favela’s field. The boy had a way, and the father believed that he could see his dream come true in his son’s life.

The neighbors’ children joined in the game and, when the technician noticed, there were many. This is how the “Vision for the Future” project was born, which serves dozens of young people from the. Renatinho won and is now a professional player for Bangu. On days off, it’s the son’s turn to support his mother, in the stands, while the Arará team takes to the field to face Nova Holanda.

At the time of the game, it is the assistant Maciel who is on the edge of the lawn, but it is not his measured voice that is heard the most. Renato’s powerful hoarseness echoes throughout the match. He does not always understand what immediately happens in front of him, but he listens carefully to what the reserves and auxiliaries say to convey to the athletes.

A basic team rule is: everyone needs to speak up. This communication network puts Renato in the game and allows him to participate.

In one move, the skilled Keké dribbles two players. A colleague from the bench yells at him to pass the ball. But the midfielder goes over another marker, passes his foot over the ball. Renato complains softly: “Keké holds the ball a lot”. The midfielder can’t dribble, gets in trouble and finally passes to a teammate. “Keké plays that ball right away, Keké”, now Renato shouts and the player hears. Everyone listens.

Renato says that, in some moves, he has no idea what happens, but “he wants to guess”, “kicks”. It may even be, but in the 60 minutes that his team is on the field, the coach demonstrates that it is his communication and listening skills, developed over months of training, that give him the conditions to command and have the confidence of the team.

“For me, he sees a little”

João Victor, 17 years old, is the captain. He is a defensive midfielder who scores well and builds plays with technique. The main thing: he talks all the time, a kind of field coach. He has known Renato since he was little, sometimes he even distrusts the coach’s ability to see.

– For me, he sees a little. When I go somewhere, he talks. Is a familiar person there? I say it is. He knows the talent of all of us. We are born and raised, he has a little school. He knows. I’ve known him since I was little, I’ve trained with him since I was little. He tells us to communicate, to scream, when it’s on the ball, to communicate – says João Victor.

And the coach’s advice goes far beyond the field and the ball.

– He tells us to do what we want, but not to enter the traffic, the robbery. That’s what they think about black people in the favela. If we get to the beach, the white man will hide his cell phone near us. He tells us not to give up, it’s normal, it’s human being, but he tells us to listen to him and we keep our heads held high.

With their heads held high, João Victor, Keké and the other players leave the field when the Arará team is defeated by Nova Holanda. But Renato’s team played hard: they started losing, getting choked up, but balanced the match and drew. The game was eliminatory and was decided on penalties – 2 to 1 for the opponents. That was close.

Next year, if all goes well, Renato will compete in the Favelas Cup again. He will show his ability to captivate a team through communication, respect and example. And that this mobilization – in the countryside or in the alleys of Arará – manages to break down barriers. And if, by any chance, someone still has doubts about its potential, the answer will be on the tip of their tongue.

– Even today, there are people who say: “He can’t see, right? How does he want to do that?” But the person talks and thinks I have a hearing impairment. I’m listening, but it goes in one ear and out the other. I have my limit, I know. I do as far as I can.