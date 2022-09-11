Bolsonaro will attend Elizabeth II’s funeral in London

President will travel to the United Kingdom before attending the UN General Assembly in the United States

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will attend the queen’s funeral Elizabeth 2ndscheduled for the day September 19, In London. THE The UK’s longest-lived monarch died on Thursday (8.Sep.2022), aged 96.

Since Thursday, the president’s team has been evaluating the possibility of Bolsonaro attend the funeral before traveling to the United States, where he will participate in the 77th UN General Assembly (United Nations). Brazil is traditionally the 1st country to speak at the conference.

To Power 360, Itamaraty confirmed the trip. He informed that the Brazilian embassy in London received the funeral invitation on Saturday night (September 10) and that this Sunday Bolsonaro confirmed his presence. You must travel between the 17th and 18th of September.

Before the queen’s death, Bolsonaro was expected to travel to the United States on Sunday (September 18). He will speak at the conference on Tuesday (September 20).

The Queen’s funeral, with state honours, will be held at Westminster Abbey. at 11 am London time (7 am Brasília time). In the morning on Monday (September 19), the coffin travels in procession from the British Parliament to the place.

It will be the last day of the plan drawn up years ago by the royals. called London Bridge Operationthe 10-day timeline sets out the actions of Buckingham Palace and the British government after the monarch’s death.

On Thursday (September 8), Bolsonaro declared 3 days of official mourning in Brazil for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Twitter, the Chief Executive stated that the monarch was a “extraordinary and unique”.

