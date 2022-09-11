Botafogo shirt is elected the most beautiful in Brazil in 2022, next to Cruzeiro’s shirt

THE shirt black of Botafogo was elected to most beautiful in Brazil in 2022along with the blue of the cruise. The ranking was prepared by experts from the newspaper “O Globo”.

The jury contained journalists, fashion producers, stylists and consultants, who aesthetically analyzed each uniform. The highlights were Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Corinthians.

Botafogo’s shirt, still on pre-sale, had a technical tie with Cruzeiro’s, both with the same score.

– Despite not being the traditional shirt, it maintains the stripes in a subtle way, in a combination of black and dark graphite, in a minimalist version, highlighting the main thing: the badge of the “lone star”, the team’s badge. The refinement is completed by a tight collar and a tighter fit to the body, which values ​​the athlete’s body. – said Paula Acioliresearcher and fashion and behavior analyst, “O Globo”.

– With a retro scent and no great inventions, the shirt conveys comfort and tradition, essential items at game time. – added Marina Carusoeditor-in-chief of the magazine Ela, of “O Globo”.

📊 See how the ranking was:

1st – away Botafogo and home team Cruzeiro (34 points)

3rd – away Corinthians (18 points)

4th – Visiting Vasco (14 points)

5th – América-MG home, América-MG away and Fortaleza home (10 points)