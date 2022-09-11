Botafogo vs América-MG: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

Looking forward to a Nilton Santos Stadium crowded, the Botafogo receives the America-MG this Sunday (11/9), at 11 am, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championshipin a game that is being seen by the fans as an opportunity to “turn the key” of the club in the competition.

After a bad streak, Botafogo played a great game and beat Fortaleza in the last round, at Arena Castelão, by 3 to 1. The result made Glorioso move away from the relegation zone and also approach the G-8 – the América-MG is precisely the eighth place.

After Saturday’s games, Botafogo was in 14th position, overtaken by Ceará, but can climb to 11th place with a victory this Sunday. In addition, triumphing, Fogão will reduce the distance to América-MG to just two points, entering once and for all in the fight for a spot in Libertadores.

Coach Luís Castro should make just one change at Botafogo, with Saravia returning from suspension in place of Rafael, who underwent surgery after a fracture in the face suffered against Fortaleza. The midfielder Danilo Barbosa, recovered, is available again and should be an option on the bench.

Botafogo embezzlement

The sides Rafael (face fracture) and Daniel Borges, Patrick de Paula (Bell’s palsy), Breno and Kayque (both due to knee surgery) and defender Joel Carli are delivered to the medical department. Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Hugo, Gustavo Sauer and Del Piage, in transition, are also out.

Hanging from Botafogo

Are hanging with two yellow cards the defender Philip Sampaio, the left-back marçalthe sock Edward and the attacker Jeffinhoin addition to the technician Luís Castro and the assistant Vítor Severino. If anyone on this list receives a card this Sunday, they will not be able to participate in the match against Coritiba, next Saturday, again at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​América-MG

Packed by a sequence of seven games without losing in the Brazilian Championship, América-MG suffered a heavy blow during the week: Pedrinho, the highlight of the team that was on loan from Red Bull Bragantino, was traded with Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia. On the other hand, coach Vagner Mancini will be able to count on Juninho again, who served a suspension in the last round.

tickets

More than 30,000 tickets had already been sold in advance by Saturday night, with the Lower East and Upper East sectors sold out. Tickets are still on sale at the Nilton Santos Stadium box office and on the internet.

Where to watch Botafogo vs América-MG

There will be broadcast only by Premierein the pay-per-view system, with narration by Eduardo Moreno and comments from Carlos Eduardo Lino and Pedrinho. Sandro Meira Ricci analyzes the refereeing at “Central do Apito”.

Arbitration

whistle the game José Mendonça da Silva Junior (PR)aided by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR). The VAR will have the command to Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) and assistance from André da Silva Bittencourt (RS).

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X AMERICA-MG

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 09/11/2022 – 11 am

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Tickets: botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Victor Sá, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres, Iago Maidana, Éder and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Martínez; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida – Coach: Vagner Mancini.