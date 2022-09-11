Botafogo X Amrica-MG – Superesportes

28

2 time Saravia crosses from the right and gives a header.

27

2 time Maral takes a wide-open left corner and Adryelson doesn’t get the header.

26

2 time America still didn’t finish right against Gatito’s goal.

25

2 time Substitution in America: in Matheusinho comes out Everaldo.

24

2 time Al crosses left-handed from the left end and Cuesta relieves his head.

23

2 time Throw too strong for Maral on the left wing and the ball is lost over the back line.

22

2 time Final stage follows with good intensity of the teams.

21

2 time Lucas Piazon replaces Victor S.

20

2 time Lucas Fernandes leaves the field for Gabriel Pires to enter.

19

2 time In the next round, Botafogo receives Coritiba. J o Coelho faces Corinthians.

18

2 time Victor S receives a yellow card for shock from above in the dispute with Cceres in midfield.

17

2 time Mastriani replaces Henrique Almeida.

16

2 time Midfielder Martinez was removed on a stretcher, Al enters.

15

2 time Martinez falls into the attack field and the stretcher enters.

14

2 time LOCKED! Felipe Azevedo plots a good move from the right of the area with Lucas Kal, receives inside and kicks blocked by Lucas Fernandes.

13

2 time Martinez launches Cceres in the back of the field by the right that crosses pressured by Maral. The defense bounces.

12

2 time Wrong passes: Botafogo 26 x 29 America.

11

2 time Victor S crosses from the baseline on the right and gives a cut to America.

10

2 time UUHH! Jeffinho receives from Saravia in the tip of the area on the right, moves to the left and kicks from below. der deflects midway and the ball goes over the crossbar.

9

2 time Botafogo started the second stage better.

8

2 time New release from above for the head of Tiquinho Soares. The number 9 heads in the back of Ricardo Silva and sends over.

7

2 time Saravia crosses from the right to enter the area, Tiquinho wins with a header and Cavichioli makes the save from high.

6

5

2 time Ricardo Silva feels a blow to his face after colliding with Cavichioli and leaves for treatment.

4

2 time Maral dominates the leftover ball in the central half, shoots left-handed without much force and Cavichioli holds tight in the center of the goal.

3

2 time Henrique Almeida tries the goal of coverage of the Intermediate, but misses the target by a lot.

two

2 time In progress: Ava 1×1 Athletico-PR.

1

2 time Teams return unchanged.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final stage!

48

1 time End of first half!

46

1 time J of the Rabbit’s attacking po.

46

1 time Henrique Almeida is down after Cuesta’s arrival from behind.

45

1 time Marlon hits a free-kick from the left without giving height to the ball and Tiquinho cuts.

45

1 time Three in addition.

44

1 time Lucas Fernandes fouls Marlon on the left wing of the visiting attack.

43

1 time America works the ball more calmly at this moment, without accelerating.

42

1 time IN THE DEFENDER! Felipe Azevedo receives a stretched pass from the left of the area, brakes at the end with two and rolls backwards. Juninho chapa mascado, she takes the defense and leaves.

41

1 time GET OUT! Jeffinho dominates with little space in the lateral strip of the area on the left, comes out of two leading to the inside and kicks the net from the outside.

40

1 time Victor S takes the play from the right wing to the back of the area, tries the cross and is blocked by Marlon.

39

1 time Ball possession: Botafogo 38% x 62% America.

38

1 time Lucas Fernandes takes a corner from the bottom right and makes it easier for Marlon to cut.

37

1 time UUHH! Maral receives from Jeffinho in the tip of the box on the left, brings it to the right and crosses over the top on the second post. Eduardo fights head-on with Marlon and sends it close to the mischief.

36

1 time Maral takes a free-kick from the left wing to the middle of the area and Cavichioli fits in.

35

1 time Henrique Almeida hits Jeffinho from behind on the side of the midfield and receives a yellow card.

34

1 time Victor S brakes at speed on the right of the area and loses space to Marlon, who disarms and starts playing.

33

1 time Tch Tch launches from midfield into the area looking for Victor S, but the flag notes offside.

32

1 time IN THE VALLEY! Henrique Almeida receives a header from Lucas Kal in the middle of the area, finishes from cover at the exit of Gatito and Custa saves. The flag gets offside from shirt 19.

32

1 time Marlon takes a corner from the left at the penalty mark and Cuesta heads it off.

31

1 time Martnez takes a free-kick from the right wing with a lot of power, Gatito goes to the second post and defends, but the flag takes the ball out of the goalkeeper.

30

1 time Maral raises too much op in the ball dispute with Juninho on the left of the defense and commits a foul.

29

1 time Cceres’s offside on the right wing after Lucas Kal’s release.

28

1 time UUHH! Maral takes a free-kick from the left to the second post, Saravia heads in before Marlon and sends a right.

27

1 time Saravia crosses from the bottom of the area on the right, Tiquinho tries to reach with his head, but the ball goes over.

26

1 time Victor S crosses from the baseline on the right and Martnez cuts using his chest.

25

1 time In progress: Ava 1×0 Athletico-PR.

24

1 time CAVICHIOOOLI!!! Lucas Fernandes hits a frontal free kick with a right op and sends the visiting goalkeeper to get it from the right corner!

23

1 time DANGEROUSLY MISSING! Gatito makes a nice direct connection with Tiquinho who plays weakly for the half moon. Victor S is knocked down from behind by Martnez and paints the first yellow.

22

1 time Juninho receives from Felipe Azevedo in the back of the field on the left and crosses half-masked. Cuesta closes alone and doesn’t want to know, sends him out.

21

1 time Submissions: Botafogo 1×6 America.

20

1 time Martinez takes a corner from the left to the second post and Maral shaves his head to cut across the sideline.

19

1 time Henrique Almeida has the ball left in the front line of the area, turns his body quickly and finishes with a left-handed kick. The ball explodes in Cuesta.

18

1 time Back midfielder Lucas Fernandes.

17

1 time Botafogo’s number 18 receives medical care outside.

16

1 time Lucas Fernandes falls in the defensive field with pain in his left shoulder.

15

1 time Marlon dominates pressed close to the entrance of the area, adjusts to right and kicks hard, but without direction.

14

1 time WOW!!! Lucas Fernandes misses the central midfielder, flying close to the entrance of the small area, Tiquinho Soares deflects his head looking for the left corner and sends it out.

13

1 time In progress: Ava 0x0 Athletico-PR.

12

1 time ON THE DEFENSE! Corner taken by the right, Adryelson partially cuts the head and Felipe Azevedo takes first hand on the left. The ball hits the home defence.

11

1 time Coelho’s quick exit on the left, Felipe Azevedo accelerates to the back of the field, crosses low and Adryelson cuts through the back line.

10

1 time Maral takes a free-kick flying into the area and Matheus Cavichioli cuts with a punch.

9

1 time Jeffinho receives a high pass on the left wing of the attack, arrives before Ricardo Silva and ends up dislocated with a foul. Come ball in the area.

8

1 time Everaldo receives wide open on the right wing, tries the cross but stamps Maral.

7

1 time Jeffinho disputes an area play on the side of the midfield with Cceres, but the ball goes out in a shot for the visitors.

6

1 time Juninho receives a low cross from Marlon on the left, dominates with his right hand and shoots with a left-handed kick over the defense.

5

1 time The two teams also faced each other for the Copa do Brasil this year; America’s two victories over Fogo.

4

1 time Start of the game with good intensity for the teams.

3

1 time Tiquinho Soares holds the ball surrounded by three in front of the area, tries the pass dug to the right but the ball catches in the defense and stays with Cavichioli.

two

1 time Jeffinho makes a good individual move on the back line on the left, invades the area and ends up disarmed at the exact moment when trying to cross.

1

1 time Botafogo in alvinegro uniform, America all in white.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Nilton Santos!

0

1 time Another beautiful party from Botafogo fans in the stands!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn for the National Anthem.

0

1 time In the first round, in Belo Horizonte, Botafogo and Amrica-MG were tied by 1×1.

0

1 time AMRICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Cceres, der, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Martnez; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida. Tech: Vagner Mancini

0

1 time BOTAFOGO: Kitten; Saravia, Adryelson, Cuesta and Maral; Tch Tch, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor S and Tiquinho Soares. Tech: Lus Castro

0

1 time Who officiates the game at Nilton Santos Jos Mendona da Silva Junior, from Paraná. In the cabin, Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) commands the VAR.

0

1 time Coelho also won last weekend, 2×0 in Coritiba playing at home. Vagner Mancini’s team has seven games unbeaten in the Brazilian.

0

1 time Glorioso comes from a good 3×1 victory in the last round, away from home, against Fortaleza. The team had not won for five games in the competition.

0

1 time Botafogo is 14th in the table with 30 points. America appears in eighth position with 35.

0

1 time Cloudy Sunday in Rio de Janeiro with 21C.