Braz is sincere about Wendel’s chance at Fla in 2023 and exposes behind the scenes of an attempt by another midfielder

If there’s something that Flamengo fans cannot complain about this year, it’s the lack of signings by the Rubro-Negro board. Maybe some still haven’t geared up the way they expected, but Fla opened the coffers and went to the market looking for reinforcements for the season.

However, two names were in the phase of ‘almost’ being hired by Clube carioca, which were the midfielders Wendel, from Zenit, and Wallace, from Udinese. In an interview with S1 LiveMengão manager Marcos Braz talked about the possibility of Flamengo trying to negotiate for Wendel again in a future window.

“Not with Wendel. He has just renewed, a difficult situation, there is no possibility. He renewed I think for another three years“, said the leader. At another moment of his appearance in the interview, Braz gave some behind the scenes of the negotiation with Udinese for Wallacewho according to Marcos did everything to go to Flamengo.

“Wallace, he’s a player we’ve always been interested in. He is a player who showed that he wanted to play for Flamengo. Now, unfortunately, Udinese put a value on their head and didn’t want to reduce anything at all. I didn’t even want to negotiate. Near the closing of the window, there came a time when we had to let go“, revealed Braz.

The manager avoided talking about whether Wallace could return to the agenda in a future contract, even more so that Fla already sought other names for the position, but said: “We did our best and so did the player. To be fair, Wallace was very correct with us. He even exposed himself inside the club wanting to come to Flamengo“, he concluded.