Brazil beats Slovenia and takes the first bronze at the World Cup | volleyball

A team used to winning has difficulty dealing with frustrations. When wounds happen on the way to the title, it is difficult to find the motivation to move forward with something that was not wanted. But the true champion is shaped to overcome, hard work and delivery. Brazil valued the disputed skin on the podium this Sunday, presented a high level volleyball and won the unprecedented bronze medal in the men’s volleyball World Cup. Without showing any shock for being out of the grand final and with the pointer Lucarelli injured, the Brazilian team beat Slovenia by 3 sets to 1 – with partials of 25/18, 25/18, 22/25 and 25/18.

Brazil wins the bronze medal at the Volleyball World Cup

Brazil’s record in third-place games was totally unfavorable. The team had already disputed the bronze medal three other times in World Cups and was in fourth position on all occasions: in 1986, in France, in 1990, in Brazil, and in 1998, in Japan. This Sunday’s achievement also marked the new farewell for Wallace, who had a great performance and left the court as the highest scorer with 22 hits.

The Olympic champion was retired from the green and yellow jersey but put himself at the disposal of coach Renan Dal Zotto to play in the competition when he learned of the injury to opposite Alan, who ruptured his Achilles tendon. There was no signal from the player that he could return to the selection for the Paris Games in 2024.

Brazil arrived discredited at the World Cup, after controversial results and elimination in the quarterfinals of the League of Nations, but made an unbeaten campaign until the semifinals. The selection grew during the competition, with the evolution of the setter Fernando Cachopa, but lost the pointer Lucarelli in the decisive moment of the match against Poland. The Olympic champion felt pain in his left calf and was absent against Slovenia.

Rodriguinho replaced Lucarelli, who felt pain in his left calf

Soon after the defeat to Poland in the semifinal, the setter Bruninho said that it was time to pick up the pieces and throw everything for the bronze. He didn’t lie in the statement. Brazil entered the court focused and determined to win the unprecedented medal at the Worlds. When there was a scare in the first set, coach Renan Dal Zotto quickly made changes and adjusted the team.

Lucão got a sequence of serves that was decisive for Brazil’s victory in the partial. The selection came to be threatened in the third set, but Leal played a great match, remembering the important player of the group stage.

Wallace – 22 points

Loyal – 19 points

Stern – 17 points

Cebulj – 14 points

Attack Points:

Brazil: 50

Slovenia: 45

Blocking points:

Brazil: 13

Slovenia: 4

Drop points:

Brazil: 8

Slovenia: 5

Points on opponent errors:

Brazil: 26

Slovenia: 25

1st set – Exchanges give partial to Brazil

Concentrated, Brazil soon opened the scoring. Leal took the offensive actions and was the highlight of the selection at the beginning of the game. Gradually, however, the team was losing power. Slovenia grew from the opponent’s mistakes. The Brazilian block did not rise, and the Cebulj pointer managed to attack. With the score pointing 12 to 8 for the Slovenians, coach Renan Dal Zotto made changes on the court: he put Adriano in place of Rodriguinho and Bruninho in the position of Cachopa.

Brazil has improved. Lucão went to serve and scored six straight points. He put the selection ahead on the marker and still left the margin of three points: 18 to 15. The sequence rocked the team, which held the reaction of Slovenia and still made great plays. A block from Flávio closed the set for Brazil at 25-18.

2nd set – Leal reappears and makes the difference

It was difficult for Slovenia to face a confident Brazil. After the victory in the previous set, the selection fitted the plays. Bruninho saw that Leal was in the game and activated the pointer, which put them all on the ground. Wallace also appeared well, being a great option to escape the marking. Stern was a relief for the Slovenes, but the advantage placed at the beginning of the partial guaranteed Brazil’s 25-18 victory.

3rd set – Slovenia reacts with Stern and Cebulj

It seemed that the game was over, that Brazil would end the match in 3 sets to 0. Even with Leal and Wallace as safety balls, the selection maintained a great advantage on the scoreboard: 15 to 9. But Slovenia reacted and – in a impressive. Highlights of the team, Stern and Cebulj teamed up and applied the turn of the set. Coach Renan Dal Zotto still tried some modifications, but the Slovenians secured the partial at 25-22.

4th set – Will and motivation of Brazil