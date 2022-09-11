Brazil faces Slovenia for bronze in the Volleyball World Cup; see where to watch | volleyball

Brazil will dispute, this Sunday, the bronze medal of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup. After losing to Poland in the semifinals, they face Slovenia in contention for the last place on the podium. The game starts at 1 pm. sportv2 broadcasts all the matches of the Brazilian team live, and the ge always follow in real time.

+ Check out the complete table of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup 2022

1 of 1 Poland vs Brazil, for the Volleyball World Cup semi-final — Photo: FIVB Poland vs Brazil, for the Volleyball World Cup semi-final — Photo: FIVB

Brazil reached the semifinals of the World Cup undefeated. After three victories in group B, against Cuba, Japan and Qatar, they beat Iran in the round of 16. Afterwards, they beat Argentina in the quarterfinals, but were defeated, 3-2, by the hosts, current two-time world champions. Now, he’s looking to take home the medal.

Best moments of Poland 3 x 2 Brazil in the Men’s Volleyball World Cup semifinal

Sportv2 will broadcast the match between Brazil and Slovenia, earning the bronze medal at the World Cup. There will also be real-time coverage of the ge. The channel will also show the final between Italy and Poland, also this Sunday, at 4 pm.

The first phase of the World Cup brought together six groups, with four teams in each. The top two from each bracket advanced, as did the four best third-placed teams. The teams then progressed to the playoffs. Now they face the semifinals. The decision is scheduled for September 11 in Poland.

Check out the semifinals