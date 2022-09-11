Brazil loses to Poland and is out of the Vlei World Cup final

photo: Disclosure/CBV Brazil lost 3-2 to Poland at the Spodek Arena in Katowice The Brazilian team ended its search for the fourth men’s volleyball world title when it lost this Saturday to Poland, host of the tournament. At Spodek Arena, the team lost by 3 sets to 2 – with partials of 25/23, 18/25, 20/25, 25/21 and 12/15. Well done, warriors! %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%u2728 We fought until the end, but Poland secured the spot in the decision of the #World Championshipwith a 3-2 win (23/25, 25/18, 25/20, 21/25 and 15/12). Let’s go for the bronze! %uD83E%uDD49%uD83D%uDC9A%uD83D%uDC9B pic.twitter.com/BhhQvzOFp8 — CBV (@volei) September 10, 2022

Now, Brazil awaits the confrontation between Italy and Slovenia, which will face each other at 4 pm (from Brasilia), to meet their opponent in the dispute for third place, which takes place this Sunday, at 1 pm. The final is scheduled for 4pm.

The first set started with Poland better. However, Brazil grew in the course of the session and even opened a four-point lead at the end. In this way, he closed the set with the score of 25 to 23.

In the last goal, even from the bench, Bruninho saw a touch in the opponent’s net and warned Dal Zotto, who asked for a review of the bid. After a few minutes, the lack of the Poles was detected and the 25th point of the Brazilian team was confirmed.

However, Poland had wide dominance in the second set. The hosts took advantage of the individual flaws of the Brazilians and even opened seven points ahead. Thus, they administered until closing the session on 25 to 18.

Brazil balanced the actions at the beginning of the third set, alternating with Poland in the lead of the score. However, again, the Poles grew and managed to open a good advantage in the marker, which guaranteed the 25 to 20.

Needing the result, the Brazilian team started the fourth set more concentrated. Thus, the session ended 25 to 21, with a beautiful performance by Lucarelli, who scored in all fundamentals.

In the tie-break, the Poles counted on the great performance of Kurek, who ended the match with 24 points, to close the session at 15 to 12, stamping the spot for the grand final of the World Cup.