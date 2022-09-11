By Sport everything? Fan turns home into “Lion’s Toca” | sport

Glasses in red and black, air conditioning, bathroom sinks and even a power generator… These are just some of the objects in the home of Sport fan Clênio Cordeiro. Red-black, the doctor fills his chest with pride and says he made his own home, located in the Aldeia neighborhood, in Camaragibe, a savanna in honor of the team he loves. (see video above).
- Follow more sports news
But how to make this possible? There is no way to pass immune to the eyes when entering the terrain. The three-meter-tall structure stands out: it is a metallic lion. Not one, by the way, but two. One of them, the “guardian-protector of the savanna”.
“That one over there is for when a tricolor or an alvirrubro comes in, he’s already there with a spear in his hand to welcome. He’s the guardian-protector of the savannah”, explained Clênio, laughing.
Home of the Sport fan, Clênio Cordeiro, with giant lions — Photo: Raí Oliveira
Clênio’s “Toca do Leão” also has a replica of the 87 Brazilian Championship cup won by Sport, red and black pitchers and a sculpture of the goalkeeper Magrão, idol of the fans.
Lúcia Cordeiro, the first to know about the idea of her husband’s audacious project, even recognizes: “he is very grandiose in everything. I imagined it would be like that because everything related to Sport he really comes out of space”.
One of the bathrooms in the house of Clênio, a fan of Sport, with lion claws in the sink — Photo: Raí Oliveira
A grandeur that Clênio does not give up, because it is the size of the love for the team he chose to love.
– I felt like I was on the Island, the sacred territory of Ilha do Retiro. There are things you do in life that you enjoy, a small thing, right? But that brings me great pleasure. Every time someone likes it you are happy – he highlighted.
Toca do Leão — Photo: Raí Oliveira
Customized generator with Sport colors — Photo: Raí Oliveira