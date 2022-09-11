Cádiz updates the situation of a fan who suffered cardiac arrest during the game against Barcelona

Fan who suffered a heart attack during the LaLiga match between Cádiz and Barcelona remains hospitalized in the ICU

After the rout of barcelona against Cádiz for the fifth round of LaLigaaway from home, the situation of the fan who had a cardiac arrest and caused the duel to be paralyzed for almost an hour was updated.

According to the statement from Cádiz, the medical team present at the stadium followed the protocol of the Red Cross and performed the resuscitation of the fan, which was positive, and he was transferred to the ICU of the Puerta Del Mar Hospital.

Due to all that happened, the game between Cádiz and Barcelona was paralyzed in the final stretch of the second half until everything was resolved. Although the stoppage took place in the final part of the confrontation, tension between the players was visible as the medical teams sought to revive the fan in the stands.

Check out Cádiz’s official note in full

When the 81st minute arrived, the game against Barcelona was stopped due to a health alert in the stands in the south zone. The protocol established with the Red Cross quickly became operational, treating a man in cardiac arrest.

One of the medical teams with a defibrillator and monitor moved to the stands, starting resuscitation tasks. At the same time, Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case its use was necessary, being transferred to the area by the players themselves.

The resuscitation was positive after a few minutes, and the fan was transferred to the ICU of the Puerta del Mar Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

In addition, one of the Tribuna cameramen suffered a faint, which was also quickly attended to by the stadium’s medical team, without major consequences.

The entity wants to thank the South Fund supporters for their exemplary behavior in this situation, as well as the security and Red Cross members for their prompt action so that this incident had a happy ending.