Captain America 4 | Director says when production will start

During Comic Book’s Phase Zero podcast, director Julius Onah revealed that filming for Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4) will begin in Spring 2023.

That is, between the months of March and June 2023. It is possible that, soon, we will have other updates regarding this.

Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4) connects with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, tracking Sam Wilson’s next steps as the new Captain America.

The character received the shield and, consequently, the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.