Captain America 4 | Leader is confirmed as the main villain

In an interview with Comic Book, director Julius Onah confirmed that the Leader will be the main villain of Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4).

Tim Blake Nelson will return to the role, as a character he played in The Incredible Hulk. In the comics, the Leader is a villain of the Hulk, and perhaps the Emerald Giant’s greatest antagonist.

“What attracted me to this project is that the Leader is a man who operates from the intellect. It’s great to have this opponent with an incredible level of intelligence.”

“Everything in this adventure feels so real and intense, because of who this adversary is. It is a terribly intelligent enemy.”

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.