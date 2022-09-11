CBB calls assembly to remove the NBB’s seal

While the men’s team seeks the title of Copa América in Recife (PE), a fight for power takes place behind the scenes of Brazilian basketball. This Saturday (10), a few hours before the semifinal against Canada, the Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB) convened an assembly to remove the NBB’s seal.

In practice, the confederation wants to prevent clubs, which pay the salaries of most players in the Brazilian team, from continuing to organize the national championship, unilaterally breaking a term of commitment ratified by the current president of the CBB, Guy Peixoto, and valid for a period of time. undetermined.

The NBB has been the Brazilian basketball championship since 2009, one year after LNB was founded. At the time, the CBB could not organize a national tournament, to the point that the 2006 edition was not finalized. Since then, the NBB has been considered a success.

But, since he became president of the CBB, in 2017, Guy Peixoto has been showing discomfort with the fact that the confederation does not command the national championship. He even ratified the contract signed in 2009, but on several occasions he clashed with the LNB.

Now the fight has reached a new level after the CBB got, together with FIBA, an extra spot for Brazil in the South American League (equivalent to the Copa Sudamericana in football) and nominated the champion team of the second national division, a tournament now organized by her.

LNB pointed out that this violates the contract between the parties, which says that the NBB is the only national qualifying championship for international tournaments, and filed a lawsuit against the CBB. And the confederation uses this as an argument to convene the assembly.

“The CBB is in a frank process of restructuring and recovery of its credibility, bringing together full conditions for the direction, promotion, organization and realization of all national basketball championships in the adult category”, says the note that convenes the assembly. The CBB, however, does not mention the ability to organize a women’s tournament, which also has outsourced organization, for the Women’s Basketball League (LBF).

In the same note, the CBB argues that the LNB has been “repeatedly disrespecting its obligations and duties provided for in the terms of commitments and amendments, as well as failing to comply with its statutory duties and obligations as a member of the CBB”. The note cites only one duty allegedly not fulfilled: respect for the STJD of basketball as sporting justice of the NBB.

The CBB concludes that the “current (sic) model” harms the full development of Brazilian basketball, without detailing the reasons, calling the assembly for October 14, in Brasília.

Olhar Olímpico sought out the LNB, which was unaware of the call-up and asked for time to analyze the news. The CBB did not respond to the contact. As soon as the two entities comment on the news, this text will be updated.