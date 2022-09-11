celebrities expose their preferred position in sex

Sex is one of the most intimate moments in many people’s lives and involves various techniques to reach the peak of pleasure. On this journey to orgasm, some positions can help not only spice up the relationship, but also provide even more pleasurable sensations during sex.

On the side, on all fours, roasted chicken and even the traditional mom and dad, to other more sophisticated and different ones, there’s a taste for everything, and the important thing is to find the one that’s good for you.

For singer Jojo Todynho, for example, the essential position at the time of penetration is four, because she likes a hair pull. Who has also admitted enjoying being grabbed by the wires in sex was the ex-BBB Juliette Freire. Actress Giovanna Ewbank, on the other hand, prefers to stay in the daddy and mommy style.

Presenter Fernanda Lima claimed to be a fan of all positions because she can be satisfied with all of them. Juliana Paes, in turn, explored the techniques of the Kama Sutra, and found pleasure in the position called “sailing boat”.

The presenter Fernanda Lima has already commanded a program dedicated to sex on TV, so she has no problem talking about the topic. In an interview with Marie Claire, when asked about the position she likes the most, she was sincere and admitted that “all” please her.

“I go from dad and mom to the most piranhas. I think it’s all worth it. Everything is inspiration for sex: a movie, a scene, a lipstick, a food, a look, the smell, a different wind. Travel is a great experience. inspiration for sex,” he said.

Actress Juliana Paes said in an interview with GNT that, due to her character Maya, in the soap opera “Caminho das Índias” (TV Globo), she learned some positions from the Kama Sutra, and admitted that the one that gave her the most pleasure was that of the “boat the candle”.

“I learned several [posições]. Most are easy and already known, but one what I really like the sailing boat”, he pointed out.

In the “sail boat”, the woman is placed on the edge of the bed, lying on her back, with her legs up, while the man kneels and performs penetration holding her by the ankles.

In a video published on her YouTube channel, presenter Giovanna Ewbank joked about “truth or consequence”, and told which sexual position gives her the most pleasure.

“I’m so no-nonsense. For me ‘dad and mom’ is the best. AND into bed. People, Is there a more comfortable place?” said the famous, who is married to actor Bruno Gagliasso.

The singer Jojo Todynho is part of the team of celebrities who have no problem talking about sex. The artist, who is adept at anal, reported that the position she likes the most at the time H is four.

“Then, people, all [as posições] are always very good, huh? But four is also great, “she said, when asked by a follower.

However, Todynho stressed that his partner needs to be careful not to take the lce out of your head and end the mood.

“Just be careful for don’t take a pull on the hair and the lace goes in the boy’s hand. It’s the height of humiliation.”

Simone Mendes and her husband Kaká Diniz opened up about each other’s preferred sexual position in a video posted on the singer’s YouTube channel.

In a game to see if the couple knows each other, the artist asked her lover if he knows which position she likes the most when having sex. The manager said it was over the top, but she denied it, and admitted that she likes on all fours.

“No, it’s not. Oh, what a shame. My favorite position is on all fours. It is, and you know it. It always catches me from behind”, declared Simone.

When answering which position Diniz likes the most, Simone was also wrong to say that he prefers the top. According to the businessman, he really prefers it from below.

“No, it’s the other way around. Me underneath”, he reported.

Winner of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), makeup artist Juliette Freire confessed during her stay on reality that her favorite position when having sex is the one in which her partner manages to “pull” her hair, in addition to “a pat lightly”.

“I like a specific position, which seems to be me doing it and the person pulling my hair, because I have hair long. For me to accept it, I have to be at my peak,” she said.

Influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has no problem opening up and talking about sex. During a chat with model Cara Delevingne for the pages of Love magazine, the socialite admitted that her preferred position in sex is “back to back”, although she did not give further details.

On the same occasion, Kim Kardashian was sincere in admitting that for her there is not much difference if her partner’s penis size is above average or not, and stressed that she has no problem with nudity.

“Being naked doesn’t bother me, on the contrary, I even like it,” she said.

One of the main names in Hollywood, actress Zoë Saldaña gave a revealing interview to Marie Claire, in which she addressed intimate topics, such as the positions that she likes the most in sex.

According to her, mom and dad, on all fours, standing up and the one that allows her to be on top of her partner, are the favorites.

Who also revealed the position she likes the most in sex for the pages of Marie Claire was Gwyneth Paltrow. To the publication, the actress said that she likes to have sex “anyway, but my favorite sexual position is underneath”.