Ceni breaks Fernando Diniz’s record in São Paulo with renewed spirits after qualifying | Sao Paulo

When he is on the edge of Morumbi’s lawn this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Corinthians, Rogério Ceni will become the coach with the most games for São Paulo in a single spell since 2015, when the current football coordinator, Muricy Ramalho, left the charge for the last time.

Ceni will complete 75 matches ahead of Tricolor and will surpass Fernando Diniz, who from 2019 to 2021 led the club on 74 occasions. Muricy, from 2013 to 2015, was on the bench in 109 matches.

In this period, 11 coaches took over the team effectively – among them, Rogério himself, in 2017, with 37 matches. Ceni’s predecessor in the current passage, Crespo is the fourth with the most matches, 53.

Rogério Ceni, in a blazer, in São Paulo vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Since returning to Morumbi, Ceni has only been out of one game, suspended. Against Santos, in the fourth round of the Brazilian, assistant Charles Hembert was on the bench in the 2-1 victory.

The brand comes at a time of renewed enthusiasm for the coach and the club. That’s because last Thursday the team won the much-desired spot for the Copa Sudamericana final and took pressure off the last bad results.

Sunday’s game, therefore, could mark the turning point for São Paulo to move away from the relegation zone and still dream of a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Next Wednesday, the team will face Flamengo, for the semifinal.

After losing 3-1 in the first leg, at Morumbi, Tricolor will need to win by two goals difference to take the decision to penalties or by more goals to advance directly.

Because of these two classics in a row, Ceni must change a lot in the team to have the maximum number of players in the best physical shape for the clashes. For this Sunday, the coach commanded only one training session before the game, on Saturday.

