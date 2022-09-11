Change in iPhone changes price ranking and Brazil leaves first place

Some people take advantage of a branded item to be released, looking to find better prices on older versions of the iPhone. Brazil, until last year, was the country with the highest price. A new survey by Nukeni, considering 37 countries where the smartphone market is hot, found a change.

Price definition

It is important to remember that despite being a comparative survey, some fees can be counted separately. However, the final difference does not seem to be so relevant and the purchasing power of the population of each region also influences the perception of the price of the product. Turkey proved to have the Apple smartphone most expensive of all.

a considerable difference

The 128Gb iPhone 14, for example, is priced at US$ 1,447.87 in Brazil and US$ 1,700.67 in Turkey, establishing a difference of almost US$ 300.

Japan and the United States, as expected, maintained the lowest values, associated with excellent value for money for consumers. There is a slight difference between the different lines of the iPhone common, plus, pro and pro max, even because some versions take time to reach certain countries.

Check the value of the iPhone in each country

iPhone 14 128GB

United States: US$829

Japan: US$833.33

China: US$861.17

Hong Kong: US$878.87

Canada: US$879.50

France: US$1,019.86

Italy: US$1,029.87

Portugal: US$1,039.88

Brazil: US$1,447.87

Turkey: US$1,700.67

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB

United States: US$929

Japan: US$937.67

Hong Kong: US$980.78

South Korea: US$981.45

Canada: US$999.54

France: US$1,169.99

Italy: US$1,180.00

Portugal: US$1,190.01

Brazil: US$1,638.40

Turkey: US$1,920.12

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB

United States: US$999

Japan: US$1,042.01

Hong Kong: US$1,095.44

Canada: US$1,119.58

South Korea: US$1,126.85

France: US$1,330.12

Italy: US$1,340.13

Portugal: US$1,350.14

Brazil: US$1,809.88

Turkey: US$2,194.43

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB