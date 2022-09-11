Check out 10 tips to save your Android battery

Evaluating all applications that use GPS helps save money and also helps to preserve your privacy

Simple Tips Increase Battery Life of Android Devices



As we use our cell phones for everyday activities, while using the smartphone we repaired a rapid battery drain and may be subject to using some features of other software or your device’s own settings to boost and ensure your battery life. We soon think that the phone is defective or outdated and that we need to buy a new, more current one, right? Did you know that even devices android of the last generation can bring the same “problem”? And how can we improve and ensure that your Android battery has a few more years of life? In this article, we’ll give you 10 tips on how to save and boost your device’s battery life. Follow up!

Tips

1 – Activate energy saving mode

Enabling power saving mode is one of the most effective tools to help save and decrease battery power consumption. By activating it, your device performs only the most essential functions, disabling all activities that are in the background and reducing its performance. How do I activate? select the tool Settings > Battery > Save Battery. Remembering that in most Android devices we can find this option in settings, locating the Battery tool and activating the economy mode.

2 – Adjust the brightness

Using the device in high resolution brightness will speed up the draining of your battery, especially for Android devices with OS 13 system. You can reduce this consumption by disabling these tools and prolonging your battery life. How do I activate this function, manually? Click on the tool go to Setup > Display > Brightness Level and adjust the brightness/lighting. Remembering that you will set the duration time of the inactivity mode in the “Standby“. Thus, you reduce lighting time and save your device’s battery.

3 – Enable or Disable location services

Location services on Android are mostly used for navigation apps, such as: Google Maps or Waze. They are great, but they drain your battery very quickly. One way to avoid this is to disable location services. How do I activate this function manually? settings > Location > Location Access/App Permissions. Remembering that by disabling this tool, applications that use location data will have their processes interrupted, stopping working, and some functions for safety need to have the locator active. Any Android device allows you to customize and define how most apps will use your device’s location data. For example: Select an application, such as one of Map and choose the following options such as: To allow or Do not allow. By following the guidelines above, we managed to save and use our device’s battery for longer. Remembering that we also save battery when using Google Maps on the device, even without an internet network. The tool works if you download all offline maps from the Google platform.

4 – Activate the dark mode option

You can enable the dark mode, which saves screen brightness consumption, on your Android phone, and it is important to consult if the screen is AMOLED. We recommend enabling the dark mode function to avoid high consumption. How do I activate this function? select Settings > Display > Dark Mode. By changing the theme, you will increase your device’s battery life.

5 – Disable the background Wi-Fi auto-connect function

The latest Android updates bring with them a feature that continues to scan all Wi-Fi networks in the vicinity, and since the service is always running in the background, we’ve managed to save your battery life. How do I disable these functions manually? Click on the tool Setup > Connection > Wi-Fi and select the option to disable or enable the Wi-Fi network.

6 – Reduce background apps performance

When we shut down any Android app, we may notice that it keeps running in the background until stopped or suspended. During background app usage until this suspension, you can completely restrict an app from accessing your device’s background battery. How do I do?

Click on the tool Settings > Applications and select the desired app to see how much power it is consuming on your device. We can consult directly in the tool Drums > restricted .

7- Disable Google Assistant suggestions

When we acquire any Android device, we receive some services from Google, and one of them is Google Assistant (Digital Assistant). Google Assistant is great for searching with just your voice, but it needs to work in the background, which causes a big drain on your battery. How do I disable it manually? If you want to disable it, you will have to open the Google App > click your profile picture > Select Settings. Now click on Google Assistant > General and disable it.

8 – Disable automatic syncs

When you get a device, it will always auto-sync in the background and that ends up draining all your battery. In this case, you can completely disable automatic synchronization and update it, only manually. How do I disable? Go to Settings > Accounts & Backup > Manage Accounts and Disable Auto Sync Data.

9 – Decrease Android notifications

If your Android device’s screen shows a preview of the notifications generated by your applications, be aware that this consumes your device’s battery power. Fortunately, we have a way to stop these notifications to reduce and save your battery life. How do I customize this function manually? Click on the tool Settings > Notifications & Control Center > App Notifications and select the app you want to silence notification messages or Settings > Notifications and Control Center > Status Bar.

10 – Reduce screen active time

Another way to save and extend your battery life is to adjust to reduce the time your device’s screen will stay on when it detects inactivity. How do I adjust? select the tool Settings > Display > Screen Timeout.

BONUS! – Disable System Services that use GPS – One of the hardwares that consume the most energy from a cell phone is the antenna chip that connects with the GPS. Several apps and even Android system items are enabled by default, and you can assess which ones you really need. How to disable these functions manually? 1) Swipe from top to bottom on the screen. 2) Tap on Location and hold this option. 3) If Location is not available: Tap Edit or Settings. 4) Drag Location to Quick Settings.

For specialist Juliana Quiesi, a technologist in Information Security, evaluating all applications that use GPS also helps to preserve your privacy, as it is not always in your best interest to let other people know where you have been, and if this collection of personal data by third-party applications end up monitoring you without your knowledge, it can violate the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD), and contribute to your own cell phone spying on you. Discover ten situations in which your cell phone can spy on you and learn how to avoid them

There are many tips available for us to extend your battery life, I hope these tips will help you save your battery life. Here’s what you can do now to increase your Android’s battery life and go without having to plug your smartphone into an outlet. If you have an iOS phone, 10 tips to save your iPhone battery. Do you want to delve deeper into the subject, have any questions, comments or want to share your experience on this topic? Write to me on Instagram: @davisalvesphd.

