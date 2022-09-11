Check out seven films about entrepreneurship that you should watch

Films about entrepreneurship, current or old, based on real or fictional stories, are an excellent source of inspiration for those who want to fulfill their dream of opening their own business.

That’s why Renda Extra has selected for you seven suggestions of successful movies that every entrepreneur or beginner should watch. Grab a pen and paper to write down our valuable tips and get your popcorn and drinks ready.

7 films about entrepreneurship to get inspired

1 – Walt Before Mickey – Walt Before Mickey (2014)

We open this list with the movie based on the true story of Walt Elias Disney (Thomas Ian Nicholas), American cartoonist known worldwide thanks to the character that changed his life: the Mickey Mouse.

Based on eponymous bookthis feature narrates the trajectory of Walt Disney and the obstacles he had to overcome until Mickey creationwhich made it famous in the 20th century and became one of the most valuable brands in the world.

The plot gives important lessons about creativity, leadership, business plan, brand management, focus, persistence, competition and people with the same purpose.

2 – Coco Before Chanel – Coco avant Chanel (2009)

This biopic about the founder of one of the most famous brands in the world is among the great female entrepreneurship movies from the movies.

The film tells the story of Frenchwoman Gabrielle Bonheur “Coco” Chanel (Andrey Tatou), from her poor childhood in an orphanage until she became a powerful stylist and entrepreneur in the 20th century, whose brand revolutionized the fashion market and is still synonymous today. of quality and luxury.

This work shows that courage, innovation, persistence, determination and good networking are fundamental to the success of a business.

3 – Steve Jobs (2016)

Tells the story of Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender), Apple co-founderone of the largest and most valuable technology companies of the world.

The plot is focused on the personality of Jobs and portrays the three decisive moments of the professional trajectory from the creator of the bitten apple brand to its rise to the top of success: the launch of the Macintosh computer (1984), the purchase of the NeXT company (1996) and the emergence of the iPod (2001).

The film brings valuable lessons about resilience, such as Steve Jobs’ return to Apple years after being fired from the very company he helped found. Love what you do, believe in the project, be creative, invest in innovative customer experiences and anticipate the future are other lessons learned.

4 – Hunger for Power – The Founder (2016)

This long tells how the McDonalds went from being just a simple roadside diner in the 1950s to becoming one of the largest and most profitable fast food franchises of the world.

Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) is a simple milkshake machine salesman who sees the diner founded by brothers Mac and Dick McDonald as an innovative food business model, with great potential for franchising. Betting on this success, Kroc decides to become a partner of the McDonald brothers.

The fast-food chain begins to grow, as does Kroc’s hunger for power, who, with debatable attitudes, gradually takes full control of the McDonald brothers’ company and turns it into a billionaire empire.

hunger for power shows how fundamental it is to believe in your product/business, be curious, be open-minded to change, be persistent and that age is just a number (Ray Kroc was 52 years old when he became the owner of the brand).

5 – The Social Network – The Social Network (2010)

The drama genre film is based on the story of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), founder of social network facebook and one of the most influential and powerful personalities in the world today.

In 2003, Zuckerberg was just another computer programming student at Harvard University when he had the brilliant idea of ​​creating the social network that would revolutionize world communication. Six years later, he was considered the youngest billionaire in history.

In addition to showing the entrepreneurial side of Mark Zuckerberg and teaching that it is necessary to always be attentive to the needs of customers, the film brings to light the many conflicts and common dilemmas of young entrepreneurssuch as the relationship with partners, investment and persistence in seeing an idea come to fruition.

6 – A Gentleman Intern – The Intern (2015)

It is comedy tells the story of Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a 70-year-old retiree and widower looking to reinvent himself. He sees the opportunity to change his life in the internship opening at the clothing e-commerce of young businesswoman Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway).

in a fun way, A Mr Intern provokes many relevant reflections, such as crisis managementthe need to reinvent yourself to stay in the job market, trust your potential and that it is possible to learn, regardless of age.

7 – The Man Who Changed the Game – moneyball (2012)

Based on true events, this feature shows the story of Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), manager of a baseball team who suffers from a tight budget to take care of his team.

A visionary, Beane then develops a sophisticated statistics program for his club, turning it into one of the top teams in the game in the 1980s. The Man Who Changed the Game shows that dedication and commitment are fundamental to change scenarios.

