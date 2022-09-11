Check out the explosive trailer for Andor, the new Star Wars series on Disney+

Since its announcement in 2018, the Andor series, based on the life of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) through his days in Star Wars: Rogue One, has been one of the most anticipated among fans of the Skywalker Saga.

And in a final trailer revealed at D23, we finally get a look at the rebellion being formed. Check it out below!



Last trailer for Andor is revealed at D23

Revealed during Lucasfilm’s panel at D23 this Saturday, September 10th, Andor gets its final trailer. Confronting figures on the Galactic Empire’s side and building the Rebellion through key alliances, Cassian kicks off everything we see from Star Wars: A New Hope. Check it out below!

It’s worth remembering that the events of the series are 5 years prior to Star Wars: Rogue One, meaning that at this point in history he still doesn’t know Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), making her not expected to make any kind of appearance in the series.

However, as we pointed out here, a character of great connection to her will be present in the series, giving a small connection to those who have not yet watched the film derived from the saga.

New Andor Posters Revealed

While we have few details about other characters in the series so far, those present at the Lucasfilm panel were able to check out first-hand new posters of those present in the production, as shared by DiscussingFilm. Check it out below!



Andor season 1 arrives in September

With 24 episodes divided into two seasons, the first part of Andor, which has half that number, will begin airing on Disney+ from September 21.

The second and final season of the series will begin production in November.