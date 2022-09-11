Check out the main news from the Disney event

After two years, the disney prepared a new edition of the D23. The event is a studio fair to celebrate top attractions, future releases and news.

O D23 takes place in Anaheim, California in September 9th to 11th and you can follow the broadcast on Youtube. O Brazil series carried out the coverage in real time through the twitter.

panels of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar were the main attractions and several trailers surprised the public.

Check out what were the main news revealed on Friday and Saturday of D23:

Official trailer for Disenchanted

Nothing stays enchanted forever.#Disenchantedan Original movie, starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JXSTfLeXBy

— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

The Lion King prequel is officially confirmed by Disney and will be called “Mufasa: The Lion King”.

— Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 9, 2022

Official teaser of the live-action of “The Little Mermaid”

🚨 First official teaser of the live-action movie of “The Little Mermaid”.pic.twitter.com/r1ZJjuaTaO — Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 9, 2022

Pixar has released its new animation “Elemental”

Pixar has released its new animation “Elemental”, a love story between two beings of water and fire who can’t touch each other. pic.twitter.com/SrBmQooZRT — Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 10, 2022

Amusingly 2 is confirmed.

Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman Debut in “Secret Invasion”, New Marvel Series

Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman in “Secret Invasion”, a new series from Marvel Studios. pic.twitter.com/FEwJmzD7VY

— Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 10, 2022

Danny Ramirez will be the new Falcon in “Captain America 4”

Danny Ramirez will be the new Falcon in “Captain America 4”. pic.twitter.com/Zh6jzm1cTV

— Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 10, 2022

Official teaser for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

🚨 Official teaser of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”.pic.twitter.com/nndwJn6xYm

— Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 10, 2022

“Descendants 4” is confirmed by Disney.

“Descendants 4” is confirmed by Disney. The plot will focus on the daughters of Cinderella and Queen of Hearts, played by Dara Reneé and Kylie Cantrall. pic.twitter.com/g7QUalKDH0 — Brazil Series (@SeriesBrasil) September 11, 2022

Did you like the coverage indications of the D23? Do you think any outstanding production or performance was left out?

