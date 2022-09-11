Check the schedule and where to watch the biggest event in the world for Disney fans

Disney D23 Expo has already started and aims to entertain everyone in addition to making unprecedented announcements

From September 9th to 11th, the D23 Expo will take place, the biggest event in the world for fans of Disney and all sectors of the group, such as Disney Parks, Marvel Games and National Geographic. Every day there will be eight hours of non-stop surprises, featuring celebrities on unmissable panels, content previews and special announcements, among other things.

The presentation of the event, which will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook and Twitter, will feature Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Her Universe), Juju Green (Your Movie Guy), Bret Iwan (official Mickey Mouse voice actor), Mark Daniel (Disney Parks Live Entertainment), Alyssa Navarro (Walt Disney Studios) and Ryan March (Disney Vacation Club). Here in Brazil, Disney Studios, Disney+, Marvel and Star Wars accounts will provide exclusive coverage showing all the news from the Expo.

Some events have already taken place, such as the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, which aims to honor the artists and visionaries who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Among the honorees are: Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross.

This afternoon, there was the presentation of Disney and Marvel games and the new podcast “Disney For Scores Podcast”, which celebrates the remarkable soundtrack of the stories of Marvel Studios. There was also a revealing conversation with the new Disney legends. To finish off today, there was the biggest Disney costume contest, which had something new this year: fans from all over the world were able to vote for their “Fan Favorite”

Check the schedule for the other days:

Saturday, September 10

10:30 am – Conversation with National Geographic Veterinarians

12:00 – A panel with the creators and cast of the animated series “Bob’s Burgers”

2pm – Marvel Comics: Celebration of the 60th anniversary of the amazing Spider-Man

3:30 pm – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Show: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

6pm – Q&A showdown between Disney stars

6:30 pm – The Creation of Disney100: The Exhibition

Sunday, September 11