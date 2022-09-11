Chimaev redeems himself at UFC 279, beats Holland, remains undefeated in MMA and compares himself to Mike Tyson

Admin 44 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Chimaev ended troubled week with sublime performance

Khamzat Chimaev did everything in the week of UFC 279… including winning in an overwhelming way on top of the Octagon.

This Saturday, in Las Vegas, the Swede took no notice of Kevin Holland and submitted the American in less than 3 minutes with a guillotine.

For all the controversies of the week, including being 4kg overweight in the division, something that changed his opponent less than 24 hours before the event, Chimaev was booed by practically the entire arena.

But in the Octagon, there was no way. He left, didn’t let Holland breathe and now has a perfect 12-0 record in MMA.

“What now? Say something! I’m coming at everybody, I’m going to kill everybody! Nobody can stop me. If I die, I die. I’m Mike Tyson. I’m Muhammad Ali!”shouted Chimaev, after his victory.

The Swede started the week by getting involved in a controversy with Paulo Borrachinha at the UFC building.

Chimaev was 4kg overweight on the scale and still laughed and made fun of it.

That’s not counting the mega beef the day before the press conference, in which Chimaev was involved and made Dana White cancel the activities scheduled for the day.

See the full UFC 279 card

MAIN CARD

Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland by submission in the 1st round

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliang via split decision

Irene Aldana defeated Macy Chiasson by 3rd round knockout

Johnny Walker defeated Ion Cutelaba by submission in the 1st round

PRELIMINARY CARD

Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision

Jailton Almeida defeated Anton Turkalj by submission in the 1st round

Denis Tiuliulin defeated Jamie Pickett via 2nd round knockout

Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier by KO

Norma Dumont defeated Danyelle Wolf by unanimous decision

Heili Alateng defeated Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision

Elise Reed defeated Melissa Martinez by unanimous decision

Yohan Lainesse defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Daruvala wins F2 in Italy. Fittipaldi 4th and Drugovich 7th – Formula 2 News

Jehan Daruvala won the first in the 2022 F2 season (Photo: James Gasperotti) Jehan Daruvala …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved