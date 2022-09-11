Chrome vs Edge: Which is the best browser?

although the Google Chrome be the most used browser in the world, the competition between programs is quite fierce when talking about the features they offer. Microsoft, which for years dominated the internet with Internet Explorer, has returned to the list of top apps in the segment with the new Edge, this one based on Chromium, an open source browser project by the Research Giant.

The similar structure provided the two browsers with obvious similarities, including the update schedule. Now, Chromium and Edge are distinguished by the whims and approaches of their respective developers, each with its own ecosystem of products and services.

That said, the comparison between browsers is tricky and the subtle differences can have a big impact especially on everyday use. To try to help you decide which program to adopt, the Canaltech broke down Chrome and Edge and explains in this article what each of them offers the best.

Interface

When Chrome debuted in 2008, it stood out for its clean, content-focused interface. At a time when browsers were crammed with add-on bars to do basic functions such as searches, additional folders, and extension additions, its more sober approach attracted the attention of many users, who saw more screen space being used to display the web page itself. .

On the computer, the interfaces of Chrome and Edge are very similar (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Over time, Google’s approach became a trend and, today, most browsers opt for a leaner display and smart use of space. About this, you can say that Chrome and Edge are very similar: the top bar of both programs uses space in an intelligent and intuitive way.

The Google and Microsoft store offer more robust custom themes to decorate the browser (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

In both Chrome and Edge, the top bar can be customized with colors and even background images. Extensions are displayed in the upper-right corner, the bookmarks bar is just below (and can be hidden by default), and even the Settings menu is familiar.

The similarities in the top bar of Chrome and Edge reinforce: they are two extremely similar browsers (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

In addition, the Context Menu of both apps is also quite versatile. Depending on where you click, the options vary and provide shortcuts to recurring functions such as searching for images, taking screenshots, streaming content, creating a QR code for the page, and more.

It’s different on mobile

The mobile applications of both browsers, however, are quite different. Microsoft opts for a more information-packed look — useful for certain uses, it’s worth noting. The bottom bar of the MS program can be extended to access extra tools that, in Chrome, can be found by tapping and holding on an element or in the menu in the upper right corner.

Chrome’s mobile interface is as sober as it is on PC, while Edge focuses on usability (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

This feature of Edge, however, isn’t all bad: its interface for mobile is significantly easier to use with one hand, while in Chrome the options are all at the top of the screen, difficult to reach with the thumb. The user has less space for the content accessed, but it has a much more pleasant usability.

Chrome’s tools are hidden in the menu in the upper right corner, while in Edge they are in an accessible tray at the bottom of the screen (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Extensions and Add-ons

The discussion about Chrome extensions and Edge add-ons is similarly full of similarities — again, due to the adoption of Chromium. Both platforms have their own store — Chrome Web Store and Edge Add-ons — that offer a vast catalog of options. Just click on one of the tools to have them downloaded and installed.

Extensions allow you to further customize the web experience (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

For many, extensions are the lifeblood of Chrome and the huge variety of add-ons is one of the main reasons to adopt it as their main browser. These are tools that apply dark themes, facilitate page translations, convert saved image formats, autocorrect, remote access and much more.

Given their similar structure, tools from one browser also work in the other. If an add-on was built for Chrome, it can probably work in Edge (and other Chromium-based apps) without too much trouble. There may be some compatibility issues, but they are usually workable. Therefore, in this regard, it is possible to declare a “technical tie” between the two browsers.

Popularity and compatibility

As an older browser, Chrome takes advantage of compatibility and, most importantly, popularity. In the segment in which it operates, the Google program is by far the most used in the world, with a wide advantage over the second place (Safari) and even greater over the third place (which switches between Edge and Firefox).

Chrome is the world’s leading browser (Image: Playback/StatCounter)

The long time on the road also gives Chrome a vantage point in terms of compatibility, it is available for practically every type of system: Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS. Edge is not far behind, but it was only in October 2021 that the Microsoft app gained a stable version to run on Linux.

Sync between devices

Chrome is part of the Google ecosystem alongside Android, the most used mobile operating system in the world. This presence guarantees a close integration of the browser with the OS — which, for the not so fans of the browser, tends to bother her. The experience of using Chrome on a computer and mobile is very fluid and easily configured.

Edge even syncs data between devices, yes. However, the browser’s strength lies in its relationship with Windows. On mobile, the experience varies: once linked, the program can offer an uninterrupted browsing experience between devices, but it is not as efficient as the Google app. The point, then, goes to the Research Giant.

Edge’s “problem”: Microsoft

The Chromium-based Edge was a huge step forward for Microsoft in building an efficient, fast and inviting browser, however, you can’t ignore that the company abuses unfriendly strategies to boost its popularity.

When Windows 11 was released, the default browser switching process was quite labor-intensive (Image: Playback/Windows Central)

For those who use Windows, the insistence on using Edge is remarkable. In some versions, the system even made it difficult to change the browser preference, and the program often insists when opening web sections from the OS and other inconveniences.

In addition, probably in an attempt to make the browser more profitable and intimate to the company’s ecosystem, Microsoft often includes bloatware in the program and fills it with shortcuts to other ecosystem services (Microsoft 365, Bing and Outlook, for example).

The “Buy now, pay later” payment method is like a credit card, but not everyone wants such a browser integration (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

In this aspect, you can’t say that Google is also “saint” in its popularization tactic — the company’s browser is installed by default on every Android phone and getting rid of it is no easy task. However, once another browser is chosen, the company tends not to question the user’s decision — at least not as much as Microsoft does.

Furthermore, Chrome continues to follow its principle of being a sober and straight to the point program. It is a fact that over the years it has evolved a lot and is full of additional features that complement the experience, but the package is not usually intrusive on a daily basis.

Chrome or Egde: which is better?

Given their nearly identical essence, it’s pretty hard to point to Chrome or Edge and claim that one is better than the other. Therefore, the choice falls into the famous “it depends”. Chrome beats Edge for the convenience of synchronizing multiple devices, it is significantly more popular and mature than Microsoft’s solution, and its look is extremely familiar and intuitive. It’s pick up and start using, no mysteries.

Edge also has its perks. For those who use Windows, having the browser installed by default is a great help thanks also to the close integration with the system. Your Microsoft account manages everything in it, so it’s very easy to use and integrated into the company’s ecosystem, especially for Microsoft 365 users.

On mobile, the distinct approach to the interface is also interesting. Despite the more information-packed look, the practicality of using it with one hand on the Edge is really advantageous and, again, the integration with the company’s ecosystem can also provide greater agility.

However, the Microsoft Edge is a still growing browser. It is a program launched in January 2020 that is still in its infancy with compatibility with other operating systems, including Linux — which makes Chrome the winner in this dispute at the moment.