Coffin with Queen’s body leaves Balmoral Castle; procession goes to Edinburgh | World

The coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle, where she died, and began the transfer to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, capital of Scotland. The procession started shortly after 6 am this Sunday (11), will cover 280 km and the trip should last around 6 hours to its destination.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be September 19, confirmed on Saturday (10) Buckingham Palace and the official website of the Royal Family.
“Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September at 11:00 am [no horário de Londres, 7h no horário de Brasília]. Prior to the State Funeral, the Queen will rest in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects,” the statement reads.
Also according to the statement, the queen’s coffin will travel to Edinburgh by road, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he will stay in the Throne Room until the afternoon of next Monday (12).
“On the afternoon of Monday, 12 September, a procession will form in the courtyard of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to transport the coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The King and Members of the Royal Family will participate in the Procession and attend a service at St. Giles Cathedral to receive the coffin,” the statement continued.
Here’s what the protocol will look like in the coming days:
- September 11 – Sunday – The coffin with the Queen’s body is being transported from Balmoral Castle, where she died, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburghcapital of Scotland.
- September 12 – Monday – The coffin with the queen’s body must remain at Holyroodhouse until next Monday afternoon. Afterwards, he will head to the Cathedral of St. Giles, also in Edinburgh. King Charles and other members of the Royal Family will participate in a procession and attend a ceremony in the cathedral.
- September 13 – Tuesday – The coffin with the body of Elizabeth II travels by plane to RAF Northolt Airport in London, England. The queen’s coffin will then be transported to Buckingham Palace by road.
- September 14 – Wednesday – In the afternoon, the coffin will be transported in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen’s body will rest until the morning of the funeral. During this period, the public will also have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen.
- September 19 – Monday – Finally, the coffin will be carried in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral will take place.
On Saturday (10), during the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III, it was also announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a public holiday throughout the United Kingdom.
Before the date, the public will also have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their last respects to the monarch.