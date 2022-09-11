Corinthians loses to Santos and gets complicated in Paulisto Sub-20

This Sunday, Corinthians lost to Santos, 2-1in Vila Belmiro, for the fourth round of the third phase of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20.

The match was important for both teams, because at this stage of Paulistão, only the top two in the group qualify for the next stage. The current leader of the group is Desportivo Brasil, with ten points and with the defeat Timãozinho gets complicated in the competition.

With a greater focus on the Brazilian Championship, which is classified for the final, Corinthians has been leaving the state side a corner. Until that duel, it had been just four points in three rounds. Now, with the defeat, Corinthians maintains this score, but sees Santos get nine points and isolate themselves in the vice-leadership.

The game was not very flashy in general, with both teams creating few chances to score. Despite this, Santos were more effective in the chances they had and, throughout the second half, were more dominant.

Write it down, Faithful! Timãozinho returns to the field next Sunday, also at 3 pm, when he travels to Campinas to face Guarani, for the fifth round of Paulistão Sub-20. The clash could be decisive for Corinthians’ intentions in the competition.

Escalation

For the classic, coach Danilo could not count on Robert Renan, Giovane, Guilherme Biro, Ryan and Arthur Sousaas they are serving the Brazilian Under-20 Team. Besides them, Leo Maná was also not available of the coach as he was summoned to serve the professional cast in this Sunday’s Majestic. On the positive side, Wesley was once again an option for the team.

Thus, Timãozinho went to the field with: Kaue; Renato, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor and Matheus Araújo; Pedrinho, Pedro, Felipe Augusto and Kayke.

The game

First time

The ball rolled with Santos’ command of the ball. Nonetheless, the first arrival was from Corinthians, at three minutes, when after stealing the ball, Kayke finished from outside the area. But the ball deflected the defender and went out through the baseline. In the corner, the defense of the rival with ease.

Afterwards, the game got tough, with both midfields making stronger arrivals and offensive attacks were almost nil.

So much so that the ball only looked for the goal again in the 13th minute, when Ivonei kicked it from outside the area, the ball deflected into João Pedro and forced Kauê to make a great save. In the corner, the Corinthians defense managed to push away and on the rebound, Santos hit the white bar, scaring the Timon. Then they took down João Pedro in the area and the foul was called.

Penalty for Corinthians! In the 20th minute, after a great exchange of passes by the alvinegro cast, Matheus Araújo tried to cross to the left side of the Corinthians attack and the ball hit the Santos captain’s arm. The referee awarded the penalty. In the charge, Matheus Araújo himself kicked and swung the net: 1 to 0 for Corinthians.

After the ball went out, Santos arrived firmly on the right side and triggered Ivonei again at the entrance of the area, but the midfielder’s kick covered Kauê’s goal.

Kaue! The Santos answer came in the 25th minute, when Ivonei finished and the ball was left at Fernandinho’s feet, who kicked at close range on top of the goalkeeper. Then Santos had the chance to score the goal again, but the defense pushed it away. In the collection of the corner kick, the alvinegra defense took it with tranquility.

After that, Santos became superior in the match and at 29 minutes Ivonei finished again, but this time inside the area. The ball passed over Kaue’s post.

Corinthians once again brought danger to Santos’ goal only in the 33rd minute. When in a good exchange of passes, Pedrinho found Kayke inside the area, who made a great kick, but Edu Araújo defended. In the corner, the rival defense pushed away and almost amended a good counterattack, but Kauê left the goal to save Timão.

Santos’ superiority culminated in a goal in the 35th minute: after Ivonei’s reversal, Weslley Patati took a shot from outside the area and caught Kaue off guard. The ball sank to the bottom of the goal. Match tied 1-1.

In the next move, Santos stole the ball from João Pedro and Fernandinho was face to face with Kaue. The attacker kicked out.

Then the match got heavy again, with few good chances. In the 40th minute, Enzo Monteiro fouled Pedro and scored the referee’s yellow card. Two minutes later, Cadu also received a warning from Márcio Matos, when he missed Kayke.

Almost! In first-half stoppage time, Pedrinho kicked hard and forced Edu Araújo to make a great save. In the corner kick, the opponent’s defense easily pushed away and the referee Márcio Matos decreed the end of the first stage.

Second time

What a fright! With less than a minute into the game, Patati crossed into the area and Enzo Monteiro finished inside the small area, but sent it out.

Afterwards, both Corinthians and Santos could not create, until at the ninth minute, Timãozinho stole the ball from the rival defense, but could not take the chance of a goal. Next, Santos attacked in an offensive transition, but they didn’t finish the move.

In the sequence, at 13 minutes, a bucket of cold water to the team commanded by Danilo. Ivonei took the corner for the Santos team and Derick, who had committed the penalty, headed into the back of Corinthians’ nets. 2 to 1 for Santos.

Then Danilo decided to move and Alemão took the place of João Pedro and Riquelme took the place of Pedrinho. For Santos, coach Orlando Ribeiro put Miguelito in place of Hyan and Victor Michell in place of Enzo Monteiro.

Even with the changes, Santos continued to be better than Timão, despite the game being paralyzed for about three minutes after the Santos goalkeeper asked for medical attention. Following the match, neither team was able to create, making the game very truncated and giving little sequence.

In the 26th minute, Danilo moved again: Higor took the place of Pedro and Weslley took the place of Kayke. Orlando took the opportunity to move too and exchanged Kevyson for Pedrinho. Four minutes later, the Santos coach took Ivonei out to put Rafael and changed Patati for Nycollas Lopo.

With 32 minutes passed, missing on the right side of Corinthians’ attack, Matheus Araújo crossed for Alemão to head and force Edu Araújo to defend. In sequence, Vitor Meer was fouled in midfield and received a yellow card.

In the 38th minute, after a good move between Vitor Meer and Weslley, Corinthians tried to attack the rival goal, but the ball went out.

Victor Meer! After a Corinthian attack, Santos managed to amend a good counterattack but, with a cart from the left side, the ball went to the side.

Then, in the 41st minute, Breno Bidon came on for Zé Vitor. Despite the changes, Corinthians continued to see Santos exchange passes and could not regain possession of the ball. That’s how, in the 45th minute, Timão made a foul at the entrance of the area. In the charge, Miguelito kicked the barrier. On the rebound, the Santos midfielder himself kicked for Kauê to defend.

from that, Timão went for all or nothing and in extra time the team went all the way to the attack and the team was getting stressed.

At 49 minutes, after taking a dribble between the legs and recovering the ball, Vitor Meer put his arm over Nycollas Lopo’s face. Thus, he received the second yellow card and was sent off.

Afterwards, both teams did little and the referee Márcio Matos decreed the end of the match. Santos won 2-1.

Technical data of Santos 2 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: Under-20 Paulista Championship

Place: Urbano Caldeira, Santos, SP

Date: September 11, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marcio Mattos dos Santos

Assistants: Leandro Fernandes Rodrigues and Igor Cesar Bertozzi

goals: Derick and Weslley Patati (Santos); Kayke Ferrari (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Cadu and Enzo Monteiro (Santos); Victor Meer (Corinthians)

SAINTS: Edu Araujo; Derick, Kevyson (Pedrinho), Cadu and Hyan (Miguelito); Jair, Weslley Patati (Nycollas Lopo) and Balo; Enzo Monteiro, Ivonei (Rafael Moreira) and Enzo Monteiro (Victor Michell).

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Renato Santos, Joo Pedro (German), Murillo and Vitor Meer; Z Vitor (Breno Bidon) and Kayke Ferrari (Wesley Gassova); Matheus Arajo, Felipe Augusto, Pedrinho (Riquelme) and Pedro (Higor).

Technician: Danilo

